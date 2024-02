Chick-fil-A has recalled its popular Polynesian dipping sauce due to allergen concerns.

According to a notice posted on its website, Chick-fil-A said any Polynesian sauce dipping cups taken home between Feb. 14-27 should be discarded.

Recommended Videos

“The Polynesian Sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens,” the notice states.

Anyone with questions can contact, Chick-fil-A CARES at 1-866-232-2040.