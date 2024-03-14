Portion of Santa Rosa downtown will be closed for several weeks for construction

SAN ANTONIO – The northbound and southbound lanes of Santa Rosa near Nueva Street in downtown San Antonio will be closed for several weeks due to ongoing construction.

Starting Monday, March 18, the southbound lanes of Santa Rosa will be closed from Dolorosa Street to Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard for utility and road work, according to the city’s Public Works Department.

The northbound lanes from Dolorosa to Cesar E. Chavez are already closed.

Northbound traffic can take Cesar E. Chavez to Flores Street, or Cesar E. Chavez to Urban Loop and then San Saba, to reach Dolorosa.

Southbound traffic can take Dolorosa to Flores to reach Cesar E. Chavez.

Beginning on Monday, March 18, 2024, the southbound lanes of Santa Rosa (from Dolorosa to Cesar Chavez) will be closed for utility and road work. (City of San Antonio)

All lanes on Santa Rosa are scheduled to remain closed until the summer. An exact date was not released.

During the closure, pedestrians and nearby facilities, like the Public Safety Headquarters and the U.S. Federal Courthouse, will have accessibility.

Nearby, the westbound and eastbound lanes of Nueva are currently closed but are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, March 26.

According to the Public Works Department, the work is part of the 2017-2022 Bond Project: Zona Cultural Streets, which calls for pedestrian amenities and streetscape improvements.

The bond project is scheduled for completion in spring 2025.

Also on March 18, the northbound lanes of Alamo Street near Hemisfair will close for utility and road work. The closure is expected to last through the completion of the project, which is scheduled for early 2025.

