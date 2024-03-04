Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair moving to Hemisfair for first time

SAN ANTONIO – The Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair will move to Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio for the spring 2024 festival.

“The biggest weekend in Tejano music” is planned for March 14-17 and will include live music from more than 150 Tejano and conjunto artists across four stages.

Some of the artists include Jennifer Pena, Siggno, Stefani Montiel, Destiny Navaira, Asalto, Lucky Joe, Monica Saldivar, Conjunto Cats, Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso, Gary Hobbs and more. Click here for a full schedule.

The four-day, family-friendly event is free and open to the public, and lawn chairs will be allowed.

The stages will be set near the Magik Theatre, the Tower of the Americas walkway, the Mexican Cultural Institute, and the new Civic Park.

The festival opens at noon and ends at 11:30 p.m.

There will also be merchandise, food and drink booths, and artist autograph sessions.

This year marks the festival’s debut at Hemisfair after it was held at Market Square in previous years, according to organizers. Last year was the first time since the start of the pandemic that the event was at full capacity.

“This momentous occasion underscores the significance of Hemisfair as a central gathering place for Tejano music enthusiasts and highlights San Antonio’s rich cultural heritage,” a news release states.

The festival is presented by the Texas Talent Musicians Association.

For more information, click here.

