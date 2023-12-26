55º
Tejano legend Little Joe talks national honor and friendship with Willie Nelson

Little Joe has no plans on retiring any time soon

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

William Caldera, Photojournalist

Rick Medina, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – From working on a farm to traveling the world, Little Joe Hernandez has been entertaining crowds for more than 60 years.

This year he was the recipient of the prestigious National Heritage Fellowship Award from the National Endowment of the Arts.

Little Joe is no stranger to awards as he has won four Grammys, one Latin Grammy and even been named Texas Artist of the Year in 2019. But he says the National Endowment of the Arts honor is the biggest one yet.

“This was really something a big plus to my life, really to my career,” Little Joe said.

In September, he traveled to Washington D.C. to accept the award.

“We’re still working on finishing all of that, that comes with getting the award, but I feel closure,” he said.

Little Joe also says it’s also part of a promise he made to his brother years ago.

In 1964, his brother Jesse Hernandez was killed in a car accident and Little Joe said he made a promise that he would take his musical career as far as he could.

“That’s the highest recognition you get for the arts, for what I do, for the music I do,” he said.

Now 83 years old, Little Joe y La Familia have slowed down a bit, but they aren’t going anywhere.

“I just love people, and that’s felt from the audience, that energy and that love,” Little Joe said. “It’s just amazing. It’s magic.”

He says lately the best part he seeing several generations of the same family come back to his shows.

“When I was in my twenties, couples would bring their children for me to take pictures with. And those children, are grandparents or great grandparents, in some cases, you know, they’re in their seventies and, you know, it’s just amazing.”

Little Joe said throughout the years he has met so many people and celebrities and has created some lifelong friends, including fellow Texan Willie Nelson.

Looking back, Little Joe said he never expected his career to have this long but feels lucky to still be able to grace the stage and throw a few gritos.

“Music is about the soul, la alma, you know, and if you can convey that to the listener, you know, that’s that’s what it’s about,” he said.

Watch: Little Joe speaks about Willie Nelson.

