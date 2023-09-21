Tejano artist Shelly Lares joins UTSA School of Music as lecturer, coach

Tejano music singer Shelly Lares is joining the UTSA School of Music as its 2023-2024 artist-in-residence.

SAN ANTONIO – Tejano music singer Shelly Lares is joining the UTSA School of Music as its 2023-2024 artist-in-residence.

UTSA announced Thursday that Lares, a San Antonio native, will lecture in music technology classics, coach students with vocals, and help UTSA with programming.

A news release adds that Lares’ role will help accelerate the School of Music’s education, research and training.

“UTSA is a Hispanic Serving Institution that is committed to advancing the arts for our students and our community,” Glenn Martinez, dean of the UTSA College of Liberal and Fine Arts, said in the release. “There is no better place than here in San Antonio to train and uplift the next generation of Latin artists.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Shelly to the faculty and look forward to collaborating with her in developing a dynamic and innovative environment that attracts Tejano musicians from across the nation and preserves Tejano music,” Martinez added.

Lares, also known as “Little Miss Dynamite,” has a career that spans more than 40 years.

She has 25 albums and has won several Tejano Music Awards, Pura Vida Awards, Cyber Awards and My Tejano Awards.

She was nominated for three Grammy Awards and received the Premios Tejano Mundial award from the Tejano Music Recording Academy.

Lares also has her personal label, called Shellshock Records 3.

“I am extremely honored to be the artist-in-residence for such a prestigious university,” Lares said. “I am excited to be part of the growth of the music program. Especially to share my 40 years of experience with aspiring musicians, artists, songwriters and music producers and to be able to teach from the true hardknocks of the music industry. It is important to me to make sure my culture of Tejano music continues to grow and thrive into the next generation.”

Earlier this year, Lares was the honorary grand marshal for the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Read also: