UTSA halts undergraduate Texas resident tuition for two years

SAN ANTONIO – In an effort to keep higher education affordable, and due in part to actions taken by the Texas Legislature, UTSA announced that all resident undergraduate tuition rates would be frozen for two years.

During this year’s Texas legislative session, nearly $700 million was approved for the state’s public higher education institutions in exchange for funding mitigation for the costs of employee insurance, veterans benefits and other programs.

The University of Texas Board of Regents voted to maintain certain tuition and fees for two years. In accordance with the board’s decision, UTSA halted all resident undergraduate academic costs to include:

Tuition

Mandatory academic fees

All academic-related general fees

College course fees

The halt in fees will take effect over the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years.

UTSA’s tuition and fees are $4,495 per semester for undergraduate Texas residents who are taking a minimum of 12 semester credit hours.

The 12 credit hours are considered “full time,” according to UTSA’s One Stop enrollment center.

Total financial aid and scholarship disbursement are anticipated to reach $300 million, according to the university.

Additionally, more than 43% of UTSA students receive Pell grants to help cover tuition costs.

UTSA’s Spring 2023 enrollment data finds the university draws most of its student population from Bexar County — roughly 15,927 students of the nearly 31,724 total enrolled. Other notable numbers are 1,844 students from Harris County and 12,442 from other Texas counties.

“As the cost of living rises across the nation and here in Texas, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide a top-quality education at an affordable price,” UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said in a UTSA Today story.

An aspect of importance for UTSA’s community is its place as a Hispanic-serving institution.

The data shows that 58% ― roughly 18,554 students — of the university’s enrolled students are Hispanic. Further, 43% of undergraduates will be the first in their families to earn a bachelor’s degree.