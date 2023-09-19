Texas furniture store Louis Shanks going out of business after nearly 80 years

SAN ANTONIO – Texas-based furniture retailer Louis Shanks is going out of business after nearly 80 years.

Louis Shanks Furniture announced Tuesday that it is closing its two remaining stores, located in San Antonio and Austin, following a liquidation sale.

That sale starts on Thursday, according to a news release.

The business was founded by Louis Shanks in Austin and has been in the family for four generations.

Louis Shanks, circa 1960. (Courtesy, Louis Shanks)

Shanks first opened a store at Fourth and Congress in downtown Austin with partner John Stanford in the 1940s. That partnership ended after five years, and Shanks then partnered with Henry Meyers for the Shanks-Meyers furniture store.

In 1954, Shanks bought out Meyers to open the Louis Shanks Furniture store on Lamar Boulevard in Austin.

The business added a second store in Austin in 1974, opened a San Antonio location in 1983, and later expanded to Houston and Sugarland.

Furniture Today also listed the business among the Top 100 U.S. Furniture Retailers, ranking at number 77 in 1996 and 69 in 1998.

Now, its only remaining locations include the flagship location in Austin at 2930 W. Anderson Lane and the sister store in San Antonio at Interstate 10 and Huebner.

Collectively, 200,000 square feet of merchandise will be sold in the liquidation sale.

The family will close the stores “once the total liquidation of merchandise and inventory for the two stores is completed,” the release states.