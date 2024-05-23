84º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio Planning Commission approves rezoning near East Side neighborhood

Rezoning plan will affect land next to the Paloma neighborhood

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, East Side, Development

SAN ANTONIO – Plans to rezone a plot of land near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 on the East Side are moving forward.

The City of San Antonio’s Planning Commission approved the plan during a meeting Wednesday afternoon, a city spokesperson said.

The plan calls for the voluntary annexation of property located at the southeast corner of Interstate 10 eastbound and Weichold Road, the city said.

The development for freight liner sales, servicing and storage would be in close proximity to the Paloma neighborhood.

Two weeks ago, KSAT attended the first planning commission meeting, where neighbors voiced their concerns about their neighborhood’s safety, peace, property values and pollution being compromised.

The plan still has a few more hurdles to clear before it is a done deal.

More related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Recommended Videos