San Antonio Planning Commission approves rezoning near East Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Plans to rezone a plot of land near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 on the East Side are moving forward.

The City of San Antonio’s Planning Commission approved the plan during a meeting Wednesday afternoon, a city spokesperson said.

The plan calls for the voluntary annexation of property located at the southeast corner of Interstate 10 eastbound and Weichold Road, the city said.

The development for freight liner sales, servicing and storage would be in close proximity to the Paloma neighborhood.

Two weeks ago, KSAT attended the first planning commission meeting, where neighbors voiced their concerns about their neighborhood’s safety, peace, property values and pollution being compromised.

The plan still has a few more hurdles to clear before it is a done deal.

More related coverage on KSAT: