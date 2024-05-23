84º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Woman arrested in Oklahoma in connection with slaying of Bandera man now in Bandera County Jail, sheriff’s office says

Freda Thomas was arrested in Oklahoma on Monday after six-month search

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Bandera County, Freda Thomas

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – A woman accused of slaying a Bandera man has been extradited from Oklahoma to the Bandera County Jail, the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office confirmed that Freda Thomas was in its custody.

Thomas had been arrested in Oklahoma on Monday after a six-month search, the sheriff’s office said.

Thomas was wanted in connection with the death of Robert Isaacks, 88, who was found in a home in Crockett County on Nov. 17, 2023.

Thomas was identified and named as a suspect days later.

In April, the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office believed Thomas was found in Mexico. However, authorities quickly said a woman in custody was, in fact, not Thomas.

The sheriff’s office said Thomas waived an extradition hearing and was booked into the Bandera County Jail on Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Recommended Videos