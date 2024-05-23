Woman arrested in Oklahoma in connection with slaying of Bandera man now in Bandera County Jail, sheriff’s office says

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – A woman accused of slaying a Bandera man has been extradited from Oklahoma to the Bandera County Jail, the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office confirmed that Freda Thomas was in its custody.

Thomas had been arrested in Oklahoma on Monday after a six-month search, the sheriff’s office said.

Thomas was wanted in connection with the death of Robert Isaacks, 88, who was found in a home in Crockett County on Nov. 17, 2023.

Thomas was identified and named as a suspect days later.

In April, the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office believed Thomas was found in Mexico. However, authorities quickly said a woman in custody was, in fact, not Thomas.

The sheriff’s office said Thomas waived an extradition hearing and was booked into the Bandera County Jail on Wednesday evening.