94º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Woman accused of slaying Bandera man arrested in Oklahoma after six-month search, sheriff says

Freda Michelle Thomas wanted in connection in death of 88-year-old Robert Isaacks

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Bandera County, Texas, Bandera County Sheriff's Office
Image from Robert Isaacks’ doorbell camera on Nov. 15 marks the last time he was seen alive. (KSAT)

OKMULGEE, OK – A woman who had been on the run for six months in connection with the slaying of a Bandera man has been arrested, the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Freda Michelle Thomas was taken into custody without incident early Monday near Okmulgee, OK, the post said.

Recommended Videos

Thomas, who was wanted in connection with the slaying of Robert Isaacks, 88, had been evading authorities for some time.

Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office had announced she was in custody in Mexico; however, authorities soon revised the announcement, saying the person in custody was not Thomas.

Thomas was named as a suspect days after Isaacks’ body was found in Crockett County on Nov. 17.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Recommended Videos