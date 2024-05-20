Woman accused of slaying Bandera man arrested in Oklahoma after six-month search, sheriff says

Image from Robert Isaacks’ doorbell camera on Nov. 15 marks the last time he was seen alive.

OKMULGEE, OK – A woman who had been on the run for six months in connection with the slaying of a Bandera man has been arrested, the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Freda Michelle Thomas was taken into custody without incident early Monday near Okmulgee, OK, the post said.

Recommended Videos

Thomas, who was wanted in connection with the slaying of Robert Isaacks, 88, had been evading authorities for some time.

Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office had announced she was in custody in Mexico; however, authorities soon revised the announcement, saying the person in custody was not Thomas.

Thomas was named as a suspect days after Isaacks’ body was found in Crockett County on Nov. 17.