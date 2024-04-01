Woman accused of killing 88-year-old Bandera man in custody in Mexico, sheriff’s office says

Image from Robert Isaacks’ doorbell camera in Bandera County on Nov. 15 marks the last time he was seen alive.

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – More than four months after an 88-year-old man was found dead in Bandera County, the Bandera Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect in the case was in custody in Mexico.

Freda Michelle Thomas is accused of killing Robert Isaacks.

Recommended Videos

She was identified and named as a suspect days after Isaacks’ body was found in Crockett County on Nov. 17.

Shortly after his family reported the man missing, the sheriff’s office declared his home a crime scene.

Images from Robert Isaacks’ doorbell camera on Nov. 15 mark the last time his granddaughter saw him alive. His family told KSAT at the time that they didn’t recognize the woman captured on that camera footage. Investigators identified her as Thomas and issued a murder warrant for her arrest.

On Monday, the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas was in custody in Mexico.

“Right now, we are working on a transfer of custody. She will be deported back to the United States so we can work on court proceedings for homicide,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.