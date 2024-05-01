Man arrested for sexually assaulting two women on same day at gunpoint, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man was arrested after sexually assaulting two women at gunpoint on the same day, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Miller is charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

On Monday, a victim had met Miller on Snapchat and visited his home, BCSO said. While there, she was allegedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint and robbed of her cash before being allowed to leave.

Later in the day, BCSO said another victim was sexually assaulted at gunpoint by Miller at his home. According to authorities, Miller said he would pay for her manicure if she came over.

Both victims reported the assault to authorities, but Miller told investigators he was driving to Minnesota, BCSO said.

While executing a search warrant at Miller’s home, BCSO said he returned to the house. According to investigators, he was arrested without further incident.

If you have more information regarding Miller, call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.