Pride Center San Antonio executive director to step down at the end of June

SAN ANTONIO – After serving 13 years at Pride Center San Antonio, executive director Robert Salcido is stepping down at the end of June.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have been part of this remarkable journey, witnessing the transformation of our organization from its humble beginnings as an all-volunteer effort to the thriving agency it is today,” Salcido said in a letter penned to the community.

Salcido said the Pride Center lacked resources and infrastructure when he joined. However, he said the staff and volunteers “worked tirelessly to build a foundation that supports our community in ways we never thought possible.”

Since then, the Pride Center has expanded programming, enhanced services and amplified its impact, Salcido said.

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together,” he wrote. “From providing vital resources and support to LGBTQ+ individuals and their families, to advocating for equality and inclusion in our community, Pride Center San Antonio has become a beacon of hope and empowerment for so many.”

Salcido said he will continue to support Pride Center San Antonio’s mission and expressed appreciation and gratitude to everyone who has supported him and the center throughout the years.

Lex Loro, who is the current director of community health and was the center’s first paid staff member, will serve as interim executive director.

“We are currently in a transition phase for the next few weeks as we get Lex ready to step fully into the role and we will be sharing updates about this process as they become available,” Salcido wrote.

Salcido said he hopes to say goodbye to as many people as he can at the annual Icon’s Brunch on June 9.

“I would love the opportunity to give as many hugs to you all as we celebrate the incredible work of the Pride Center. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this incredible journey,” he wrote.