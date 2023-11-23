49º
Missing to murder: Bandera County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect accused of killing 88-year-old

Sheriff’s Office identified Freda Michelle Thomas as murder suspect

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a woman accused in the murder of an 88-year-old man who had been reported missing a day earlier.

Freda Michelle Thomas is accused of killing 88-year-old Robert Isaacks, according to the sheriff’s office.

Isaacks’ granddaughter, Stephanie Holan, said, “We always got together at Thanksgiving. We always watched the Cowboys game together, and the idea that that’s not happening and it’s been something I’ve done all my life, it’s almost like being dizzy.”

Images from Robert Isaacks’ doorbell camera on Nov. 15 mark the last time his granddaughter saw him alive.

Holan said her family does not know the woman seen in the video.

Holan said shortly after her family reported her grandfather missing, the sheriff’s office declared his home a crime scene.

“I do know that they found some trace elements of body fluids at the house, not distinguishing how much or where,” said Holan.

“Body fluid being blood?” asked KSAT Reporter John Paul Barajas.

“That’s what we were told,” added Holan.

On Wednesday, Holan’s family was notified that Isaacks’ remains were identified as those found on Nov. 17 in Crockett County.

Holan said she wants Thomas and her grandfather’s Jeep to be found.

“Our holiday is going to be spent getting information out there, waiting for details to come back about this woman and any sightings of my grandfather’s Jeep,” said Holan.

If you have any information about Thomas, contact the sheriff’s office at 830-796-3771.

