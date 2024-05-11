TxDOT says improvements are coming to accident-prone West Bexar County intersection

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – It’s a dangerous intersection that’s already proven to be deadly.

One person died Monday after he crashed his box truck into an 18-wheeler at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and State Highway 211.

“You take your life into your own hands every time you drive out of our neighborhood,” resident Kim Buettner, who lives near US-90 and SH-211, said.

People who live near US-90 and SH-211 said they are no strangers to car crashes and close calls.

“When that box truck and 18-wheeler collided, the driver of that box truck died. When you heard about that…” KSAT asked Buettner and fellow resident Steve Mireles.

“Another one, someone else’s loved one just passed away,” Mireles said.

“Why do we have to continue to have these fatal accidents?” Buettner said.

Neighbors we spoke to are now demanding changes to save lives.

“We’ve had subdivisions built with hundreds of houses, an HEB, a Whataburger, all things that are growing in this area,” resident Roxanna Mireles said. “And I understand the growth, but we need the growth of our streets.”

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, changes to the intersection are on the way.

“Currently, both short-term and long-term improvements are planned for the US-90 and SH-211 intersection,” TxDOT public information officer Laura Lopez told KSAT. “The existing flashing beacons on SH-211 are being converted to standard traffic signals. This work is being performed by a developer as part of their traffic impact mitigation from an adjacent development.”

Lopez said TxDOT plans to build a westbound to eastbound turnaround on US-90. The project is expected to begin this summer with an estimated completion date set for 2026.

TxDOT is also planning a $260 million transportation investment that would convert the US-90 roadway to an expressway from SH-211 to Loop 1604. This project would likely be completed in 2025, officials said.