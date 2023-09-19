Popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival will return to San Antonio in October

SAN ANTONIO – The puro San Antonio Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning this fall.

Fans of the classic South Texas pairing can celebrate Oct. 7-8 at the R&J Music Pavilion, located at 18086 Pleasanton Road on the city’s South Side.

Festivities will take place from 4-11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 and 10 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Tickets for the festival start at $10 per person for a single-day general admission ticket. Children ages 12 and younger are free. VIP tickets and 2-day passes are also available.

Entertainers expected for Saturday include Los Desperadoz, Drew Brown Band, Jordan Gauna, Los Palominos, Trisdon Federic, Ranch Road Band, M-DOS and Sons of Bitches.

Sunday entertainers include Jase Martin, Chris Cuevas, Jon Mikael Mrez Band, SA Lights, David Farias, Ricky Naranjo, Conjunto Cats, Tex-Tones, Mario Moreno, Selestial Alcoser, Jerry DeLeon, Matt Ryan and La Calma.

