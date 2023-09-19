San Antonio ISD proposes closing 19 schools as part of ‘rightsizing’ plan

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD staff proposed closing 19 schools in the district as part of its “rightsizing” plan’s initial recommendation.
The following schools are part of the intended closures:
- Lamar Elementary School
- Pershing Elementary School
- Carroll ECC
- Douglas Elementary School
- Gates Elementary School
- Miller Elementary School
- Tynan ECC
- Forbes Elementary School
- Foster Elementary School
- Highland Park Elementary School
- Collins Garden Elementary School
- Knox ECC
- Lowell Middle School
- Riverside Park
- Ogden Elementary School
- Storm Elementary School
- Basking Elementary School
- Huppertz Elementary School
- Nelson ECC
Seventeen schools would close in the 2024-2025 school year, and the other two would close in the following school year due to renovations scheduled at schools that would receive relocated students.
The staff’s recommendation packages also included details on the school buildings the district proposes to redesign, relocate, co-locate, or merge in the next few school years. It also determined which students and teachers would be relocated as part of the process.
Among the other recommendations were three school mergers, two grade reconfigurations, one relocation, and one co-location, with 23 campuses getting relocated individuals.
The school board plans to vote on the final recommendation package on Monday, Nov. 13, following an additional round of community input.
Parents can access the proposed recommendation package and dates for the second round of meetings on the district’s website.