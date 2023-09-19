San Antonio ISD proposes closing 19 schools as part of ‘rightsizing’ plan

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD staff proposed closing 19 schools in the district as part of its “rightsizing” plan’s initial recommendation.

The following schools are part of the intended closures:

Lamar Elementary School

Pershing Elementary School

Carroll ECC

Douglas Elementary School

Gates Elementary School

Miller Elementary School

Tynan ECC

Forbes Elementary School

Foster Elementary School

Highland Park Elementary School

Collins Garden Elementary School

Knox ECC

Lowell Middle School

Riverside Park

Ogden Elementary School

Storm Elementary School

Basking Elementary School

Huppertz Elementary School

Nelson ECC

Seventeen schools would close in the 2024-2025 school year, and the other two would close in the following school year due to renovations scheduled at schools that would receive relocated students.

The staff’s recommendation packages also included details on the school buildings the district proposes to redesign, relocate, co-locate, or merge in the next few school years. It also determined which students and teachers would be relocated as part of the process.

Among the other recommendations were three school mergers, two grade reconfigurations, one relocation, and one co-location, with 23 campuses getting relocated individuals.

The school board plans to vote on the final recommendation package on Monday, Nov. 13, following an additional round of community input.

Parents can access the proposed recommendation package and dates for the second round of meetings on the district’s website.