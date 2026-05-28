GCSO: San Antonio woman arrested, found with 200+ grams of meth in traffic stop

Anna Vasquez, 40, faces was arrested after she was found in possession of 254 grams of methamphetamine.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman was arrested after she was found with over 200 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said its deputies conducted the traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Austin Street, which is located in Seguin.

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Deputies found a 40-year-old woman, identified as Anna Vasquez, with 254 grams of methamphetamine, GCSO said.

Vasquez is suspected of distributing narcotics throughout Guadalupe County, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was later booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, the post said.

According to jail records, Vasquez faces a $50,000 bond.

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