2 public art pieces paying tribute to Tejano, Conjunto music debut in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Two art installations paying tribute to the musical legacy of Tejano and Conjunto music debuted in San Antonio.

The first piece, “Orgullo Tejano” or Tejano Pride, a 14-foot-tall accordion player made of mosaic and steel, sits at the corner of Southwest 37th Street and Old Highway 90.

Extending from the player’s mouth is a speech scroll, a symbol in several Mesoamerican cultures to identify sound, a city press release said.

A companion installation, a similarly tiled outstretched accordion, is placed in the River Walk’s Public Art Garden.

Luis Lopez, an artist from San Antonio, was selected to create the installations as part of a community art survey.

“Orgullo Tejano was created to honor the legacy of Tejano conjunto music and the artistry of accordion players,” Lopez said. “This installation creates a sense of cultural empowerment and enlightenment and promotes the richness, health and pride of our community. I hope that this piece not only pays homage to our heritage but challenges the imagination and inspires future generations.”

Along with each piece’s debut, the Arts and Culture department released 2024 Fiesta medals featuring the accordion player.

“The community asked for the artwork to focus on music traditions and celebrations using a bright and vibrant color palette,” Department of Arts & Culture Director Krystal Jones said. “It is a perfect match for our official 2024 Fiesta medal, and we hope the community proudly wears it while enjoy(ing) the sights and sounds of our city during this lively time.”

The free medals will be available to the public on a first-come-first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 6 at the Centro de Artes gallery. After its initial giveaway, the medal will be offered through the Donate to Arts program.