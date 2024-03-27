74º
2 public art pieces paying tribute to Tejano, Conjunto music debut in San Antonio

Limited-edition fiesta medals also feature the artwork, will be available to public

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Two art installations paying tribute to the musical legacy of Tejano and Conjunto music debuted in San Antonio (City of San Antonio Arts and Culture Department)

SAN ANTONIO – Two art installations paying tribute to the musical legacy of Tejano and Conjunto music debuted in San Antonio.

The first piece, “Orgullo Tejano” or Tejano Pride, a 14-foot-tall accordion player made of mosaic and steel, sits at the corner of Southwest 37th Street and Old Highway 90.

Extending from the player’s mouth is a speech scroll, a symbol in several Mesoamerican cultures to identify sound, a city press release said.

A companion installation, a similarly tiled outstretched accordion, is placed in the River Walk’s Public Art Garden.

Luis Lopez, an artist from San Antonio, was selected to create the installations as part of a community art survey.

Orgullo Tejano was created to honor the legacy of Tejano conjunto music and the artistry of accordion players,” Lopez said. “This installation creates a sense of cultural empowerment and enlightenment and promotes the richness, health and pride of our community. I hope that this piece not only pays homage to our heritage but challenges the imagination and inspires future generations.”

Along with each piece’s debut, the Arts and Culture department released 2024 Fiesta medals featuring the accordion player.

“The community asked for the artwork to focus on music traditions and celebrations using a bright and vibrant color palette,” Department of Arts & Culture Director Krystal Jones said. “It is a perfect match for our official 2024 Fiesta medal, and we hope the community proudly wears it while enjoy(ing) the sights and sounds of our city during this lively time.”

The free medals will be available to the public on a first-come-first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 6 at the Centro de Artes gallery. After its initial giveaway, the medal will be offered through the Donate to Arts program.

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

