20+ bands to play at 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival; tickets on sale now

SAN ANTONIO – Organizers for the 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival have released the lineup for this year’s event.

The music festival is scheduled for May 17-19 at Rosedale Park, and a seniors conjunto dance and Hall of Fame ceremony are planned for May 15-16 at VFW 9186.

The Tejano Conjunto Festival — the first and longest-running conjunto festival in the U.S. — will include “living legends” and rising stars, organizers said in a news release. It is put on annually by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

Here’s the event lineup:

Wednesday, May 15 - VFW 9186, 650 VFW Blvd.

10 a.m.: Seniors conjunto dance (free for seniors 55 and older)

Thursday, May 16 — VFW 9186, 650 VFW Blvd.

6 p.m.: Hall of Fame ceremony

Friday, May 17 — Rosedale Park, 303 Dartmouth St.

5:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies

6 p.m.: Conjuntazzo with Joel & Sarah

7 p.m.: Los D Boys

8 p.m.: Gilberto Pérez Jr. y su Conjunto

9 p.m.: Los Conjunto Kings de Flavio Longoria

10 p.m.: David Flores y Los Tremendos Alacranes

11 p.m.: Los Desperadoz

Saturday, May 18 — Rosedale Park, 303 Dartmouth St.

Noon: Student Conjuntos from the RGV

1 p.m.: Retoño

2 p.m.: J.R. Gómez y Los Conjunto Bandits

3 p.m.: Mando y La Venganza

4 p.m.: Conjunto Prestigio

5 p.m.: Bernardo y sus Compadres

6 p.m.: Impozzible

7 p.m.: Los Tellez

8 p.m.: Los Monarcas de Pete y Mario Diaz

9 p.m.: Ruben de la Cruz

10 p.m.: Los Cucuys de Rodney Rodriguez

11 p.m.: Lazaro Perez

Sunday, May 19 — Rosedale Park, 303 Dartmouth St.

Noon: Student Conjuntos/ GCAC Traditional Music Academy Students

1 p.m.: Texas Sweethearts

2 p.m.: Linda Escobar y su Conjunto

3 p.m.: Susan Torres y Conjunto Los Pinkys

4 p.m.: Cindy Ramos y su Conjunto

5 p.m.: Los Delta Boyz

6 p.m.: Santiago Garza y la Naturaleza

7 p.m.: Eva Ybarra y su Conjunto Siempre

8 p.m.: Los Texmaniacs with Flaco Jiménez

9 p.m.: Los Fantasmas del Valle

Tickets are on sale now. The three-day pass is $50 and the three-day VIP pass is $80. The VIP pass includes access to reserved seating, early entry and designated areas.

People can also attend the Hall of Fame ceremony for $50. The senior dance is free for people 55 and older.

Festivalgoers can take lawn chairs into the festival grounds but not coolers.