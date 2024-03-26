20+ bands to play at 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival; tickets on sale now

SAN ANTONIO – Organizers for the 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival have released the lineup for this year’s event.
The music festival is scheduled for May 17-19 at Rosedale Park, and a seniors conjunto dance and Hall of Fame ceremony are planned for May 15-16 at VFW 9186.
The Tejano Conjunto Festival — the first and longest-running conjunto festival in the U.S. — will include “living legends” and rising stars, organizers said in a news release. It is put on annually by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.
Here’s the event lineup:
Wednesday, May 15 - VFW 9186, 650 VFW Blvd.
- 10 a.m.: Seniors conjunto dance (free for seniors 55 and older)
Thursday, May 16 — VFW 9186, 650 VFW Blvd.
- 6 p.m.: Hall of Fame ceremony
Friday, May 17 — Rosedale Park, 303 Dartmouth St.
- 5:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies
- 6 p.m.: Conjuntazzo with Joel & Sarah
- 7 p.m.: Los D Boys
- 8 p.m.: Gilberto Pérez Jr. y su Conjunto
- 9 p.m.: Los Conjunto Kings de Flavio Longoria
- 10 p.m.: David Flores y Los Tremendos Alacranes
- 11 p.m.: Los Desperadoz
Saturday, May 18 — Rosedale Park, 303 Dartmouth St.
- Noon: Student Conjuntos from the RGV
- 1 p.m.: Retoño
- 2 p.m.: J.R. Gómez y Los Conjunto Bandits
- 3 p.m.: Mando y La Venganza
- 4 p.m.: Conjunto Prestigio
- 5 p.m.: Bernardo y sus Compadres
- 6 p.m.: Impozzible
- 7 p.m.: Los Tellez
- 8 p.m.: Los Monarcas de Pete y Mario Diaz
- 9 p.m.: Ruben de la Cruz
- 10 p.m.: Los Cucuys de Rodney Rodriguez
- 11 p.m.: Lazaro Perez
Sunday, May 19 — Rosedale Park, 303 Dartmouth St.
- Noon: Student Conjuntos/ GCAC Traditional Music Academy Students
- 1 p.m.: Texas Sweethearts
- 2 p.m.: Linda Escobar y su Conjunto
- 3 p.m.: Susan Torres y Conjunto Los Pinkys
- 4 p.m.: Cindy Ramos y su Conjunto
- 5 p.m.: Los Delta Boyz
- 6 p.m.: Santiago Garza y la Naturaleza
- 7 p.m.: Eva Ybarra y su Conjunto Siempre
- 8 p.m.: Los Texmaniacs with Flaco Jiménez
- 9 p.m.: Los Fantasmas del Valle
Tickets are on sale now. The three-day pass is $50 and the three-day VIP pass is $80. The VIP pass includes access to reserved seating, early entry and designated areas.
People can also attend the Hall of Fame ceremony for $50. The senior dance is free for people 55 and older.
Festivalgoers can take lawn chairs into the festival grounds but not coolers.