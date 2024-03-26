62º
20+ bands to play at 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival; tickets on sale now

Festivities planned for May 15-19 at VFW 9186 and Rosedale Park

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Organizers for the 42nd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival have released the lineup for this year’s event.

The music festival is scheduled for May 17-19 at Rosedale Park, and a seniors conjunto dance and Hall of Fame ceremony are planned for May 15-16 at VFW 9186.

The Tejano Conjunto Festival — the first and longest-running conjunto festival in the U.S. — will include “living legends” and rising stars, organizers said in a news release. It is put on annually by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

Here’s the event lineup:

Wednesday, May 15 - VFW 9186, 650 VFW Blvd.

  • 10 a.m.: Seniors conjunto dance (free for seniors 55 and older)

Thursday, May 16 — VFW 9186, 650 VFW Blvd.

  • 6 p.m.: Hall of Fame ceremony

Friday, May 17 — Rosedale Park, 303 Dartmouth St.

  • 5:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies
  • 6 p.m.: Conjuntazzo with Joel & Sarah
  • 7 p.m.: Los D Boys
  • 8 p.m.: Gilberto Pérez Jr. y su Conjunto
  • 9 p.m.: Los Conjunto Kings de Flavio Longoria
  • 10 p.m.: David Flores y Los Tremendos Alacranes
  • 11 p.m.: Los Desperadoz

Saturday, May 18 — Rosedale Park, 303 Dartmouth St.

  • Noon: Student Conjuntos from the RGV
  • 1 p.m.: Retoño
  • 2 p.m.: J.R. Gómez y Los Conjunto Bandits
  • 3 p.m.: Mando y La Venganza
  • 4 p.m.: Conjunto Prestigio
  • 5 p.m.: Bernardo y sus Compadres
  • 6 p.m.: Impozzible
  • 7 p.m.: Los Tellez
  • 8 p.m.: Los Monarcas de Pete y Mario Diaz
  • 9 p.m.: Ruben de la Cruz
  • 10 p.m.: Los Cucuys de Rodney Rodriguez
  • 11 p.m.: Lazaro Perez

Sunday, May 19 — Rosedale Park, 303 Dartmouth St.

  • Noon: Student Conjuntos/ GCAC Traditional Music Academy Students
  • 1 p.m.: Texas Sweethearts
  • 2 p.m.: Linda Escobar y su Conjunto
  • 3 p.m.: Susan Torres y Conjunto Los Pinkys
  • 4 p.m.: Cindy Ramos y su Conjunto
  • 5 p.m.: Los Delta Boyz
  • 6 p.m.: Santiago Garza y la Naturaleza
  • 7 p.m.: Eva Ybarra y su Conjunto Siempre
  • 8 p.m.: Los Texmaniacs with Flaco Jiménez
  • 9 p.m.: Los Fantasmas del Valle

Tickets are on sale now. The three-day pass is $50 and the three-day VIP pass is $80. The VIP pass includes access to reserved seating, early entry and designated areas.

People can also attend the Hall of Fame ceremony for $50. The senior dance is free for people 55 and older.

Festivalgoers can take lawn chairs into the festival grounds but not coolers.

