Want a free KSAT Fiesta medal? Find out how to get yours.

Here's a look at KSAT's Fiesta medals for the 2024 season.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT medal days are back! To kick off the return of Fiesta, you can grab a free medal at various locations across the San Antonio area.

Medals will be given away from April 10-April 25.

Hint: All medal days are revealed on the KSAT Facebook page as well.

You can check out the list below to see when each medal announcement will be made.

KSAT Medal

Tune in to GMSA at 6:45 a.m. on April 12, and April 15-25 (not including weekends). The line will begin at 7 a.m. This medal giveaway is sponsored by Conviva Senior Primary Care. (Hint: These will all be Conviva locations!)

Adam Caskey Medal

Tune in to KSAT 12 News at 5 p.m. starting at 5 p.m. on April 12, 15, 19, and 25. The line will begin at 4 p.m. with medals given away after 6 p.m. This medal giveaway is sponsored by Seguin Chevy, Tia’s Tacos, Christus Children’s, and Bob Mills Furniture.

Weather Authority Medal

Tune in to KSAT 12 News at 5 p.m. starting at 5 p.m. on April 10, 16, 17, and 23. The line will begin at 4 p.m. with medals given away after 6 p.m. This medal giveaway is sponsored by Desks Galore, Pick Up Fitness, Metro Health, and PICA PICA Plaza.

SA Live Medal

Tune in to SA Live on weekdays starting at 1 p.m. on April 18, 24, and 25. The line will begin at noon with medals given away after 2 p.m. This medal giveaway is sponsored by Just Pots, Center for Behavioral Healthcare, and Caliber Auto.

Texas Eats Medal

Texas Eats Check social accounts for medal details or tune into SA Live on April 12, 15, 19, and 23. The line begins at noon with medals given out after 2 p.m. You can also tune in to GMSA at 9 a.m. on the following Saturday morning: April 20. This medal giveaway is sponsored by Jordan Ford, IKEA, La Michoacana, and Circle K.

Medals are free and are given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

Live coverage

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2024′s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com:

Get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans which may include covering even more events live.