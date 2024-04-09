Want a free KSAT Fiesta medal? Find out how to get yours.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT medal days are back! To kick off the return of Fiesta, you can grab a free medal at various locations across the San Antonio area.
Medals will be given away from April 10-April 25.
Hint: All medal days are revealed on the KSAT Facebook page as well.
You can check out the list below to see when each medal announcement will be made.
KSAT Medal
- Tune in to GMSA at 6:45 a.m. on April 12, and April 15-25 (not including weekends). The line will begin at 7 a.m. This medal giveaway is sponsored by Conviva Senior Primary Care. (Hint: These will all be Conviva locations!)
Adam Caskey Medal
- Tune in to KSAT 12 News at 5 p.m. starting at 5 p.m. on April 12, 15, 19, and 25. The line will begin at 4 p.m. with medals given away after 6 p.m. This medal giveaway is sponsored by Seguin Chevy, Tia’s Tacos, Christus Children’s, and Bob Mills Furniture.
Weather Authority Medal
- Tune in to KSAT 12 News at 5 p.m. starting at 5 p.m. on April 10, 16, 17, and 23. The line will begin at 4 p.m. with medals given away after 6 p.m. This medal giveaway is sponsored by Desks Galore, Pick Up Fitness, Metro Health, and PICA PICA Plaza.
SA Live Medal
- Tune in to SA Live on weekdays starting at 1 p.m. on April 18, 24, and 25. The line will begin at noon with medals given away after 2 p.m. This medal giveaway is sponsored by Just Pots, Center for Behavioral Healthcare, and Caliber Auto.
Texas Eats Medal
- Check Texas Eats social accounts for medal details or tune into SA Live on April 12, 15, 19, and 23. The line begins at noon with medals given out after 2 p.m. You can also tune in to GMSA at 9 a.m. on the following Saturday morning: April 20. This medal giveaway is sponsored by Jordan Ford, IKEA, La Michoacana, and Circle K.
Medals are free and are given out on a first-come-first-served basis.
Live coverage
KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2024′s biggest events.
Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com:
- Thursday, April 18: Fiesta Fiesta at Alamodome, 8-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 19: Fiesta Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University, coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Monday, April 22: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Texas Cavaliers Military Pre-Party. Watch parade coverage from 7-9 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade Afterparty from 9-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Thursday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium, 7-10 p.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 26: Battle of Flowers Parade, coverage starts at 10 a.m. with a pre-parade special. Watch parade coverage from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 27: King William Fair and Parade, 9-10:30 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 27: Fiesta Pooch Parade at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights, 9-10 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast), 3-6 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 27: Texas Eats Fiesta Special, 6-7 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 27: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, coverage starts with a pre-party from 7-8 p.m. Watch parade coverage from 8-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
Get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.
This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans which may include covering even more events live.