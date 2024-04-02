Fiesta events for April 20: Taste of New Orleans, El Rey Fido Coronation, Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party

SAN ANTONIO – April 20 marks the first Saturday of Fiesta, and there are so many options to choose from.
Here’s a list of events for the third day of Fiesta 2024 on April 20:
*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.
- 103rd Patriotic and Historical Ball - How fancy! There will be pipers piping, live music and dancing in addition to a silent auction. The first Patriotic and Historical Ball took place in 1919 to honor San Antonio’s military personnel, and the event has continued since. General admission is $42. The event will take place from 7-11 p.m. at the San Fernando Ballroom, located at 231 W. Commerce St.
- Alpha Pi Zeta Fiesta Track Meet - The Alpha Pi Zeta Chapter has hosted the Zeta Fiesta Track Meet since April 1984, and it is a signature event for the sorority. It includes two awards named after two pioneers, Frank Garrett and Elva Mann. Admission to this event is free. The track meet will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, located at 200 Noblewood Drive.
- Annual Fiesta Exhibit: “Wonders of Space” - The exhibit at The Witte Museum celebrates the eclipse by showing the magic and mystery of space on Order of the Alamo coronation robes. Intricate sparkling gowns and trains across decades of Fiesta celebrations depict celestial scenes, from the 1936 Princess of the Glorious Night to the 1969 Duchess of the Lunar Landscape. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see “Wonders of Space” from April 6-Sept. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.
- Buffalo Soldier San Antonio Fiesta De Motocicleta 2024 - Join the Buffalo Soldiers MC for a bike show, dance and dinner, and more at San Antonio Marriott Northwest, 3233 Northwest Loop 410. The group will also award a scholarship to a local student. The event will take place from noon to 11 p.m. Tickets are $100.
- Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow - View and participate in the American Indian culture and traditions of dance and music at an official Native American Pow Wow. The Pow Wow promotes tribal traditions, culture and the opportunity for Native People to gather in celebrating their rich heritage with one another. The free event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Candler Physical Education Center, 1819 N. Main Ave.
- Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival - Chaparral is a country-fied Fiesta celebrating the music, flavors, and history of South and Central Texas with live music, culinary experiences, and activities for all ages. Chaparral Music & Heritage offers interactive animal activities creating up close and personal experiences for children and families in an educational and controlled environment. Admission is free. The event is scheduled for noon to midnight at Hemisfair’s Civic Park, located at 630 E. Nueva St.
- Chanclas y Cervezas - The 5th annual event from Brooks Gives Back is a family-friendly evening full of food, games, live music and of course, chanclas and cervezas. The event is scheduled for 5-11 p.m. at The Greenline, located at 2532 Sidney Brooks. Tickets are $15 for presale and $20 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free.
- Circle For Like Motorcycle Ride - The police-escorted event supports organ/tissue donor registration and benefits The Center for Life at University Hospital. All bikes are welcome. The ride starts at Javelina Harley-Davidson at 29078 I-10 and ends deep in the heart of Fiesta for food and music. Tickets are $40 for presale and $45 on-site.
- Earth Day - Celebrate Earth Day with this Fiesta-themed event that will feature environmental organizations, free trees, activities, music, dancing and fitness classes. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave.
- El Rey Fido Coronation - This dog-friendly event is carried out in true Fiesta spirit with El Rey Fido and the Royal Court dressed in their royal attire. The highlight of the day is the presentation of El Rey Fido (the doggie king and queen) and the canine Royal Court. This event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Hops N Hounds, located at 1123 Avenue B.
- Fiesta Carnival - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for noon to midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily through the duration of Fiesta.
- Fiesta Castle Hills - Fiesta Castle Hills is a celebration that brings the Castle Hills and surrounding communities together in celebration of cultural heritage and raises funds to support non-profit organizations. There will be a petting zoo, food booths, live music and more. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 209 Lemonwood.
- Fiesta De Los Niños - Kids and adults alike will enjoy exploring The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology’s AREA 21 inspiration and learning center which houses Boeing flight simulators, the WEX Foundation space exhibit and much more. This is the second year of the event. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Drive.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes - Listen to live music from two stages, try a variety of food, and look at art, merchandise and more from different vendors at Market Square. The lineup for April 20 includes Latin Breed and Los Desperadoz. Since 2010, the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation and the City of San Antonio have partnered to produce Fiesta de los Reyes. The event is free and opens at 10 a.m. daily through the duration of Fiesta. Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce St.
- Fiesta Festival - This free event benefits approximately 200 residents who live at the San Antonio State Supported Living Center. There will be a mini-parade, games and a variety of Fiesta food booths. Fiesta Festival takes place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at San Antonio State Supported Living Center, located at 6711 S. New Braunfels Ave.
- Fiesta Flower Show - Admission is free to the Fiesta Flower Show, which will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Woodward Mansion, located at 1717 San Pedro Ave. Beautiful floral arrangements and horticultural displays will be featured at this historic Fiesta event, which has taken place since 1913.
- Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party - Polo was San Antonio’s first professional sport, with many local players in the Polo Hall of Fame. The money raised by the Fiesta Kings Polo Match goes directly to funding free and low-cost polo lessons for students, veterans and children from disadvantaged areas. KSAT’s David Elder and David Sears will offer play-by-play announcing and KSAT’s Ursula Pari will play polo. Tickets start at $150 each. The event is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. at the San Antonio Polo Club, located at 490 W. Specht Road.
- Fiesta Oyster Bake - Aww shucks! April 20 marks the second day of Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University. The music and food festival is a family-friendly event that attracts more than 70,000 patrons to raise money for St. Mary’s student scholarships and university and alumni programs. The music lineup for April 20 includes Collective Soul, Hinder, Casey Donahew, Ram Herrera and more. The event is scheduled for noon to 11 p.m. at One Camino Santa Maria.
- Fiesta Women & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament - Watch women and co-ed soccer games at this free Fiesta event. There will be food and drinks for spectators. The tournament is scheduled for 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Star Soccer Complex, located at 5103 David Edwards Drive.
- Investiture of King Antonio - This year’s investiture marks the 101st King Antonio. Since its inception, the Texas Cavaliers has given upwards of $15 million to benefit the children of Bexar County. This free event will take place from 6:15-8 p.m. at Alamo Plaza.
- Lotería Para Líderes - Play loteria to raise money for the West Side Girl Scout Leadership Center, the programming hub for Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas. This event will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Westin San Antonio North, 9821 Colonnade Blvd.
- Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil a Masquerade Extravaganza - It’s a masquerade for a great cause! This is an all-inclusive event with live entertainment and food and drinks. The event features a silent auction with art, experiences and more. Ticket prices vary. The event is scheduled from 7-11 p.m. at the DoSeum, located at 2800 Broadway St.
- OLLU 5K Confetti Walk & Run - The route will wind participants through the university’s historic campus before taking on the trails of the newly renovated Lake Elmendorf Park. The family-friendly event includes a free kids’ fun run. All proceeds from the event benefit scholarships for OLLU students. The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon at the campus, located at 411 SW 24th St. The presale price is $35 and increases as the date approaches.
- PASF Fiesta Masquerade Party - There will be music, food, drinks, door prizes and awards for the best costume at the Fiesta Masquerade Party. Tickets are $50. The event is scheduled for 8 p.m.-midnight at Crown Ridge Banquet Hall, located at 6909 Camp Bullis Road.
- Pinatas In The Barrio - The family-friendly event includes food, live music and dancing, plus the unveiling of the “Barrios Largest Pinatas.” Senior Citizen King and Queen of the Barrio will also be crowned. This free event is planned for noon to 9 p.m. at Guadalupe Plaza, 1327 Guadalupe St.
- San Jacinto Victory Celebration - Texans are still celebrating their independence more than 180 years after the Battle of San Jacinto. There is no better way to celebrate freedom than to join the Daughters of the Republic of Texas Alamo Heroes Chapter from 10 a.m. to noon at Alamo Plaza, located at 300 Alamo Plaza.
- Taste of New Orleans - Indulge in a variety of delicious New Orleans-style dishes, including assorted gumbos, red beans and rice and shrimp creole, and listen to live music at this event from the San Antonio Zulu Association. April 20 marks the second day of A Taste of New Orleans at the Sunken Garden Theater, 3875 N. St. Mary St. and it will take place from noon to 11 p.m.
- Texas Corvette Association Open Car Show - Hundreds of spectacular cars (not just Corvettes) are expected to participate and line down Main Street in downtown Boerne. Spectator admission is free. The event starts at 9 a.m.
- UTSA Fiesta Arts Fair - The event is a nationally ranked art fair with a strong following located on the historic UTSA Southwest Campus, 300 Augusta St. The event also includes food and live music. It is scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets are $20.
- Walk For Autism San Antonio - The event from Any Baby Can raises awareness about autism, brings the community together, celebrates families and helps people find resources. The free event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon at Palo Alto College, 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.
