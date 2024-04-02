Fiesta events for April 20: Taste of New Orleans, El Rey Fido Coronation, Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party

SAN ANTONIO – April 20 marks the first Saturday of Fiesta, and there are so many options to choose from.

For the Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party, KSAT’s David Elder and David Sears will offer play-by-play announcing and KSAT’s Ursula Pari will play polo. Get the details below!

Want to know what’s going on each day? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on-air and online.

Here’s a list of events for the third day of Fiesta 2024 on April 20:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Chanclas Y Cervezas festival: Saturday, April 22 at the Greenline at 2531 Sidney Brooks. (KSAT)

Circle For Like Motorcycle Ride - The police-escorted event supports organ/tissue donor registration and benefits The Center for Life at University Hospital. All bikes are welcome. The ride starts at Javelina Harley-Davidson at 29078 I-10 and ends deep in the heart of Fiesta for food and music. Tickets are $40 for presale and $45 on-site.

Earth Day - Celebrate Earth Day with this Fiesta-themed event that will feature environmental organizations, free trees, activities, music, dancing and fitness classes. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave.

El Rey Fido Coronation - This dog-friendly event is carried out in true Fiesta spirit with El Rey Fido and the Royal Court dressed in their royal attire. The highlight of the day is the presentation of El Rey Fido (the doggie king and queen) and the canine Royal Court. This event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Hops N Hounds, located at 1123 Avenue B.

El Rey Fido, royal court crowned at San Antonio Human Society’s Fiesta 2023 event

Fiesta Carnival - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for noon to midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily through the duration of Fiesta.

Fiesta Castle Hills - Fiesta Castle Hills is a celebration that brings the Castle Hills and surrounding communities together in celebration of cultural heritage and raises funds to support non-profit organizations. There will be a petting zoo, food booths, live music and more. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 209 Lemonwood.

Fiesta De Los Niños - Kids and adults alike will enjoy exploring The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology’s AREA 21 inspiration and learning center which houses Boeing flight simulators, the WEX Foundation space exhibit and much more. This is the second year of the event. The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Drive.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Listen to live music from two stages, try a variety of food, and look at art, merchandise and more from different vendors at Market Square. The lineup for April 20 includes Latin Breed and Los Desperadoz. Since 2010, the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation and the City of San Antonio have partnered to produce Fiesta de los Reyes. The event is free and opens at 10 a.m. daily through the duration of Fiesta. Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta Festival - This free event benefits approximately 200 residents who live at the San Antonio State Supported Living Center. There will be a mini-parade, games and a variety of Fiesta food booths. Fiesta Festival takes place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at San Antonio State Supported Living Center, located at 6711 S. New Braunfels Ave.

Fiesta Flower Show - Admission is free to the Fiesta Flower Show, which will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Woodward Mansion, located at 1717 San Pedro Ave. Beautiful floral arrangements and horticultural displays will be featured at this historic Fiesta event, which has taken place since 1913.

Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party - Polo was San Antonio’s first professional sport, with many local players in the Polo Hall of Fame. The money raised by the Fiesta Kings Polo Match goes directly to funding free and low-cost polo lessons for students, veterans and children from disadvantaged areas. KSAT’s David Elder and David Sears will offer play-by-play announcing and KSAT’s Ursula Pari will play polo. Tickets start at $150 each. The event is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. at the San Antonio Polo Club, located at 490 W. Specht Road.

Fiesta King's Cup 2021 (KSAT 12)

