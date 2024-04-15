🎊 FIESTA FORECAST: Unseasonably warm start, with a weekend cool front and rain chances

A humid and warmer-than-average weather pattern will be the theme this week, all the way into the start of Fiesta activities on Thursday.
A cool front may push through South Texas next weekend, sending cooler temperatures and slightly better rain chances into the forecast by the weekend.
Here’s what to monitor:
KEY POINTS
- Unseasonably warm and humid this week and into the start of Fiesta
- A few storms are possible Thursday evening
- Higher storm chances Saturday night as a cold front approaches
- Brief stretch of cooler-than-average temperatures may follow early next week
Thursday, April 18: Fiesta Fiesta
Here’s a full list of events taking place on Thursday, April 18.
- Warm and humid with a high near 90°
- While storm chances only stand at 30%, there is still a potential for a few storms Thursday evening during Fiesta Fiesta
Friday, April 19: Oyster Bake, Alamo Heights Night, WEBB Party
Here’s a full list of events taking place on Friday, April 19.
- A 30% chance for rain
- Otherwise, humid and warm with a high in the upper-80s
Saturday, April 20 - Sunday, April 21: First Weekend of Fiesta
Here’s a full list of events taking place on Saturday, April 20.
- Slightly cooler, but still warm with a high near 80°. Showers and storms will begin to develop Saturday afternoon.
- SATURDAY NIGHT: A cold front moves through. This will bring a chance for widespread showers and storms in the evening and overnight.
Here’s a full list of events taking place on Sunday, April 21.
- Much cooler and pleasant with low humidity
- High only near 70°
Monday, April 22: River Parade
Here’s a full list of events taking place on Monday, April 22.
- Another beautiful day with low humidity
- High near 80°
Your Weather Authority will update this article throughout the Fiesta season and will include detailed forecasts for major events and parades as they get closer. Keep checking back!
