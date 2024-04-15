🎊 FIESTA FORECAST: Unseasonably warm start, with a weekend cool front and rain chances

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A humid and warmer-than-average weather pattern will be the theme this week, all the way into the start of Fiesta activities on Thursday.

A cool front may push through South Texas next weekend, sending cooler temperatures and slightly better rain chances into the forecast by the weekend.

Here’s what to monitor:

KEY POINTS

Unseasonably warm and humid this week and into the start of Fiesta

A few storms are possible Thursday evening

Higher storm chances Saturday night as a cold front approaches

Brief stretch of cooler-than-average temperatures may follow early next week

Thursday, April 18: Fiesta Fiesta

Warm and humid with a high near 90°

While storm chances only stand at 30%, there is still a potential for a few storms Thursday evening during Fiesta Fiesta

Friday, April 19: Oyster Bake, Alamo Heights Night, WEBB Party

A 30% chance for rain

Otherwise, humid and warm with a high in the upper-80s

Saturday, April 20 - Sunday, April 21: First Weekend of Fiesta

Slightly cooler, but still warm with a high near 80°. Showers and storms will begin to develop Saturday afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A cold front moves through. This will bring a chance for widespread showers and storms in the evening and overnight.

Much cooler and pleasant with low humidity

High only near 70°

Monday, April 22: River Parade

Another beautiful day with low humidity

High near 80°

Your Weather Authority will update this article throughout the Fiesta season and will include detailed forecasts for major events and parades as they get closer. Keep checking back!