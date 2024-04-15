VIA offers Park & Ride service for Fiesta 2024′s biggest events and free medals

VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Park & Ride will be available from multiple locations for many Fiesta events, including the Fiesta parades, NIOSA, and the King William Fair. A full schedule and locations can be found on VIA’s website.

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit will have its Park & Ride service available for Fiesta 2024′s biggest events in San Antonio, and riders can receive a free Fiesta medal.

The service will be available from Friday, April 19 to Saturday, April 27 for $1.30 each way, though discounts are available for students, seniors, military members and other populations.

Here’s the Park & Ride schedule and everything else you need to know about the service.

Park & Ride schedule

Friday, April 19

Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University VIA Service: 4:30-11:30 p.m. From: Crossroads Park & Ride Pick Up & Drop off: Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Ave.

Taste of New Orleans at Sunken Garden Theater VIA Service: 4:30-11:30 p.m. From: Crossroads Park & Ride and Randolph Transit Center Pick Up & Drop off: Sunken Gardens (entrance at N. St. Mary’s St.)



Saturday, April 20

Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University VIA Service: 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. From: Crossroads Park & Ride Pick Up & Drop off: Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Ave.

Taste of New Orleans at Sunken Garden Theater VIA Service: 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. From: Crossroads Park & Ride and Randolph Transit Center Pick Up & Drop off: Sunken Gardens (entrance at N. St. Mary’s St.)



Sunday, April 21

Taste of New Orleans at Sunken Garden Theater VIA Service: 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. From: Crossroads Park & Ride and Randolph Transit Center Pick Up & Drop off: Sunken Gardens (entrance at N. St. Mary’s St.)



Monday, April 22

Texas Cavaliers River Parade VIA Service: 5 p.m.-Midnight From: Crossroads and Stone Oak Pick Up & Drop off: Convention Way Dr. (Off Market Street)



Tuesday, April 23

NIOSA at La Villita VIA Service: 4-11 p.m. From: Crossroads Park & Ride Pick Up & Drop off: Convention Way Dr. (Off Market Street)



Wednesday, April 24

NIOSA at La Villita VIA Service: 4-11 p.m. From: Crossroads Park & Ride Pick Up & Drop off: Convention Way Dr. (Off Market Street)



Thursday, April 25

NIOSA at La Villita VIA Service: 4-11 p.m. From: Crossroads Park & Ride Pick Up & Drop off: Convention Way Dr. (Off Market Street)

La Semana Alegre at Hemisfair VIA Service: 4-11:30 p.m. From: Crossroads Park & Ride Pick Up & Drop off: Convention Way Dr. (Off Market Street)



Friday, April 26

Battle of Flowers Parade VIA Service: 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. From: Crossroads Park & Ride Pick Up & Drop off: Convention Way Dr. (Off Market Street)

NIOSA at La Villita VIA Service: 4-11 p.m. From: Crossroads Park & Ride Pick Up & Drop off: Convention Way Dr. (Off Market Street)

La Semana Alegre at Hemisfair VIA Service: 4-11:30 p.m. From: Crossroads Park & Ride Pick Up & Drop off: Convention Way Dr. (Off Market Street)



Saturday, April 27

King William Fair VIA Service: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. From: Crossroads and Stone Oak Pick Up & Drop off: S. Main Ave. at Guenther St.

Fiesta Flambeau VIA Service: 5 p.m.-Midnight From: Crossroads Park & Ride Pick Up & Drop off: Convention Way Dr. (Off Market Street)



Primo Route 100

The Primo Route 100 will provide service to Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square, which runs from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 28.

The eastbound route travels on Buena Vista to include Market Square for $1.30 each way.

Fiesta medals

VIA Fiesta medals will be handed out to customers who purchase a Park & Ride service.

Medals will be given out at the transit center location at the time of purchase, while supplies last. If the service is purchased online, customers will need to show their receipt at the transit center to receive a medal.

Park & Ride cost

Park & Ride service is provided for $1.30 each way, or $2.60 for a round trip. VIAtrans customers and children under 5 years old can ride free.

Discounts are available for the following customers:

Students with valid VIA ID: 65 cents

Active duty military (must show proof): 65 cents

Senior citizens 62 and older, Monday-Friday (must show proof): 65 cents

Senior citizens 62 and older, weekends (must show proof): Free

Disabled persons with VIA reduced fare ID: 65 cents

Medicare recipient with VIA reduced fair ID: 65 cents

VIAtrans Patron (must show proof): Free

PCA and one companion with VIAtrans Patron: Free

Tickets can be purchased with the VIA goMobile+ app, at Park & Ride locations, or at any Customer Service Center.

