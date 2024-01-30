When, how to watch 2024 Fiesta parades and events on KSAT

Fiesta 2024 is just around the corner.

The events are so fun to experience in person, but we know that everyone can’t attend them all.

You can still enjoy the sights and sounds of some of the most popular Fiesta events with KSAT.

KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2024 Fiesta events including all of the major parades.

Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com:

Thursday, April 18: Fiesta Fiesta , 8-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

Monday, April 22: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, 7-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch parade coverage from 7-9 p.m., followed by the “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty from 9-10 p.m.

Thursday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus

Friday, April 26: Battle of Flowers Parade, On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Parade coverage kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast), — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms

Saturday, April 27: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, 7-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party from 7-8 p.m. with live parade coverage from 8-11 p.m.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned!