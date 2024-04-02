Fiesta events for April 18: Fiesta Fiesta, Taste of the Northside, Taste of the Republic

SAN ANTONIO – ¡Viva! The Fiesta season is here!

Thursday, April 18 marks the first day of Fiesta, meaning some big events are already in store for the day. KSAT will be live from Fiesta Fiesta between 8 and 10 p.m. You can watch our coverage live on KSAT 12 and all digital platforms.

>> BUY YOUR TICKETS: Tickets for the 2024 KSAT Fiesta parties are on sale now 🌺

Want to know what’s going on each day? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on-air and online.

You can watch the official kickoff party, Fiesta Fiesta, on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Here’s a list of events for the first day of Fiesta 2024 on April 18:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: “Wonders of Space” - The exhibit at The Witte Museum celebrates the eclipse by showing the magic and mystery of space on Order of the Alamo coronation robes. Intricate sparkling gowns and trains across decades of Fiesta celebrations depict celestial scenes, from the 1936 Princess of the Glorious Night to the 1969 Duchess of the Lunar Landscape. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see “Wonders of Space” from April 6-Sept. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Fiesta Carnival - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for 4-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily through the duration of Fiesta.

Fiesta Fiesta - The free event brings in major Fiesta fans with live music, food, medal pandemonium and more to kick off the season. It also has a new location this year: H-E-B Plaza at the Alamodome. It is scheduled for 4-11 p.m. The location was held at Travis Park in 2023, and at Hemisfair before then.

Fiesta Fiesta 2021 at Hemisfair (KSAT2021)

First Tee Invitational Golf Tournament at Canyon Springs Golf Club - The 7th annual event raises funds for the First Tee of Greater San Antonio — a life skills program that supports more than 1,200 kids a year. The tournament is scheduled for Canyon Springs Golf Club, located at 24405 Wilderness Oak.

Taste of the Northside - The Brighton Center’s big culinary event includes unlimited tastings from more than 30 restaurants and food trucks, and upscale wine, cocktails and beer selections from more than 20 places. There will also be live music from multiple stages in the indoor/outdoor venue. VIP tickets range between $233-$275 each, depending on how many you buy. Every dollar raised directly benefits the Brighton Center and helps set a foundation for children with disabilities and delays. The event is scheduled for 6-11 a.m. at the Security Service Event Center, 15000 I-10.

Taste of the Northside (Copyright 2018 http://www.JonathanIvy.com)

Taste of the Republic - Since 2017, Taste of the Republic has helped kick off Fiesta. Guests can taste food, spirits and wine from six culinary regions of Texas. Tickets cost $125 per person. Tickets include full access to all food, chefs, wine and spirits. The event takes place from 5-9 p.m. at the Jack Guenther Pavillion at the Briscoe Art Museum, 210 W. Market St.

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. You can also sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.

Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2024

Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists to help plan your Fiesta adventure.

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2024′s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com:

Get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned!