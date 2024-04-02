Fiesta events for April 22: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, Pilgrimage to the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Cavaliers River Parade is just one fun event planned for April 22, the fifth day of Fiesta.

The unique floating parade will air live on KSAT 12 TV, on KSAT.com and on KSAT Plus — our free streaming app that works with most smart devices.

Here’s a list of events for the fifth day of Fiesta 2024 on April 22:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Air Force Day At The Alamo - Watch demonstrations and performances by US Air Force units at this free event. It is scheduled for 11 a.m.-noon at Alamo Plaza.

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: “Wonders of Space” - The exhibit at The Witte Museum celebrates the eclipse by showing the magic and mystery of space on Order of the Alamo coronation robes. Intricate sparkling gowns and trains across decades of Fiesta celebrations depict celestial scenes, from the 1936 Princess of the Glorious Night to the 1969 Duchess of the Lunar Landscape. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see “Wonders of Space” from April 6-Sept. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Fiesta Carnival - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for 5 p.m.-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily through the duration of Fiesta.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Listen to live music from two stages, try a variety of food, and look at art, merchandise and more from different vendors at Market Square. The lineup for April 22 includes Tropa Estrella and El Gran Sabor De Adrian Diaz. Since 2010, the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation and the City of San Antonio have partnered to produce Fiesta de los Reyes. The event is free and opens at 10 a.m. daily through the duration of Fiesta. Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Pickles Y Sombreros - This pickleball social is open to individuals of all experience levels, ages, and abilities. All proceeds will go towards Morgan’s Wonderland Sports. Tickets are $5, but all individuals with special needs and children 2 or younger can get in for free. Morgan’s Wonderland Sports is located at 5025 David Edwards Drive.

Pilgrimage To The Alamo - The Pilgrimage to the Alamo began in 1918 as a replacement for the Battle of Flowers Parade, which did not occur that year due to the country being at war. In place of the military, which was not available to participate in the Battle of Flowers Parade, Boy Scouts led the procession to the Alamo. The Pilgrimage to the Alamo is a solemn and silent procession for six blocks, from the Vietnam War Memorial to the Alamo. The pilgrimage is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at the Vietnam War Memorial, located at 451 Jefferson St. The event is free to attend.

Texas Cavalier River Parade - Thousands of people will line the banks of the San Antonio River for the 79th annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade. The unique floating parade will take place from 7-11 p.m. The parade theme of the 2024 Texas Cavaliers River Parade is ¡Viva America!: Great American Landmarks. Tickets are on sale online.

