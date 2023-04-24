🌸 Fiesta Quiz: Test your Fiesta knowledge

"Save the Alamo" float, sponsored by Joske's, in Battle of Flowers Parade. Photograph shows children and attendants on parade float entered in Battle of Flowers Parade. Sign on side reads: "Save the Alamo." Two of the mules pulling float have blankets decorated with dates 1836 and 1904. Photo circa 1904.

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta isn’t just an excuse to eat awesome food and celebrate one of the greatest cities in the U.S. — it’s a 100+-year-old tradition that dates back to the 1800s.

Also known as the party-with-a-purpose, Fiesta is the largest annual event in San Antonio and generates more than $340 million in economic impact for the community.

Fiesta has been celebrated every year since, except 1918 during World War I, 1942-1945 during World War II and 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

