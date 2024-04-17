How to watch ABC programming pre-empted by 2024 Fiesta coverage

Some ABC shows will be pre-empted during KSAT's coverage of 2024 Fiesta.

SAN ANTONIO – As the official Fiesta station, KSAT will be broadcasting all of the big parades.

As a result, some of your favorite ABC programs might be shown at a different time than usual.

Recommended Videos

Most of your shows will still air on KSAT, but you may need to adjust your DVR for a different airtime. You’ll be able to have the best of both worlds — celebrating the city’s biggest party with a purpose AND still getting to watch your regular television shows.

Here are the TV listings with the dates and times for the shows that will be pre-empted by KSAT Fiesta coverage:

9-1-1 episodes from Thursday, April 18 (all repeat episodes) will be rebroadcast on KSAT at 2 a.m. Friday morning, April 19, and at 2 a.m. Saturday morning, April 20.

American Idol from Monday, April 22 will be rebroadcast on KSAT on Tuesday, April 23 at 1 a.m. Cable subscribers may be able to watch it live at from Monday, April 22 will be rebroadcast on KSAT on Tuesday, April 23 at 1 a.m. Cable subscribers may be able to watch it live at abc.com/watch-live

The Interrogation Tapes: Special Edition of 20/20 from Monday, April 22 will air on KSAT on Wednesday, April 24 at 2:30 a.m.

Live with Kelly & Mark from Friday, April 26 will be pre-empted and will not re-air.

The View from Friday, April 26 will be pre-empted and will *not re-air. Cable subscribers may be able to watch it live at from Friday, April 26 will be pre-empted and will *not re-air. Cable subscribers may be able to watch it live at abc.com/watch-live

Entertainment Tonight This Week from Saturday, April 27 will air on KSAT at 2:30 a.m. on Monday, April 29.

NFL Draft (Rounds 4-7) on Saturday, April 27 can be viewed on ESPN from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs: Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers (First Round - Game #4) on Saturday, April 27 can be viewed on on Saturday, April 27 can be viewed on MeTV at 7 p.m.

*You may also be able to watch some of these shows online at http://abc.go.com/shows.

Here is the broadcast schedule for KSAT’s Fiesta coverage

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2024′s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com:

Get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned!

>>Fiesta guide: View the day-by-day schedule for Fiesta 2024 in San Antonio, watch the biggest events on KSAT