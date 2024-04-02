Fiesta events for April 19: Alamo Heights Night, Oyster Bake, WEBB Party

SAN ANTONIO – April 19 marks the start of three major Fiesta events — Oyster Bake, Fiesta De Los Reyes and Taste Of New Orleans.

>> BUY YOUR TICKETS: Tickets for the 2024 KSAT Fiesta parties are on sale now 🌺

Recommended Videos

Want to know what’s going on each day? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on-air and online.

Here’s a list of events for the second day of Fiesta 2024 on April 19:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Alamo Heights Night - The 36th annual event, presented by the Alamo Heights Rotary Club, includes food, drinks, games and rides from 80-100 booths. There will also be live music from Hotcakes, Rick Cavender, Finding Friday, Stereomonde and others. Tickets are $20 for adults, $200 for advanced sale VIP, and $5 for students and those 12-17 years old. Children under 12 and military members can get free admission. The event is planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. at the University of Incarnate Word, located at 4301 Broadway St.

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: “Wonders of Space” - The exhibit at The Witte Museum celebrates the eclipse by showing the magic and mystery of space on Order of the Alamo coronation robes. Intricate sparkling gowns and trains across decades of Fiesta celebrations depict celestial scenes, from the 1936 Princess of the Glorious Night to the 1969 Duchess of the Lunar Landscape. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see “Wonders of Space” from April 6-Sept. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Buffalo Soldier San Antonio Fiesta De Motocicleta 2024 - Join the Buffalo Soldiers MC for a bike show, dance and dinner at San Antonio Marriott Northwest, 3233 Northwest Loop 410. The group will also award a scholarship to a local student. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $90.

Día En La Sombrilla - The 46th annual event, formerly Fiesta UTSA, brings together student organizations as they sell food and drinks, host games, and provide services in an effort to raise money. Funds raised by organizations are used for their tournaments, conferences, events and supplies throughout the year. The event will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Sombrilla Plaza and Central Plaza at UTSA’s Main Campus.

Fiesta Carnival - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily through the duration of Fiesta. - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily through the duration of Fiesta.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Listen to live music from two stages, try a variety of food, and look at art, merchandise and more from different vendors at Market Square. The lineup for April 19 includes David Lee Garza y los Musicales and Tortilla Factory. Since 2010, the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation and the City of San Antonio have partnered to produce Fiesta de los Reyes. The event is free and opens at 10 a.m. daily through the duration of Fiesta. Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce St.

What people love about Fiesta de Los Reyes

Fiesta Flower Show - Admission is free to the Fiesta Flower Show, which will take place from 2-4 p.m. at the Woodward Mansion, located at 1717 San Pedro Ave. Beautiful floral arrangements and horticultural displays will be featured at this historic Fiesta event, which has taken place since 1913.

Fiesta Oyster Bake - Aww shucks! April 19 marks the first day of Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University. The music and food festival is a family-friendly event that attracts more than 70,000 patrons to raise money for St. Mary’s student scholarships and university and alumni programs. The music lineup for April 19 includes Kevin Fowler, Gary Hobbs and The Spazmatics. The event is scheduled for 5-11 p.m. at One Camino Santa Maria.

Rey Feo Public Crowning & Celebration - First, enjoy an evening of Fiesta fun for the entire family, including mariachis, Folklorico dancers and the history of the Rey Feo tradition at the Rey Feo Public Crowning. The crowning is free to attend from 5:30-7 p.m. at Main Plaza, located at 115 Main Plaza. Then, attend a celebration for Rey Feo from 8 p.m.-midnight at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center grotto. The party will include music, a catered buffet, an open bar and dancing. The cost to attend is $150.

Taste of New Orleans - Indulge in a variety of delicious New Orleans-style dishes, including assorted gumbos, red beans and rice and shrimp creole, and listen to live music at this event from the San Antonio Zulu Association. April 19 marks the first day of A Taste of New Orleans at the Sunken Garden Theater, 3875 N. St. Mary St. and it will take place from 5-11 p.m.

Fiesta Flashback: Taste of New Orleans

WEBB Party - The event supports the San Antonio AIDS Foundation as its most visible and important fundraising event of the year, attracting approximately 1,000 guests and raising $100,000 for the organization. Expect to be wowed with the glamorous ambiance and elevated experiences. The WEBB Party will take place from 7-11 p.m. at The Witte Museum, 3801 Broadway St. Tickets are $250. - The event supports the San Antonio AIDS Foundation as its most visible and important fundraising event of the year, attracting approximately 1,000 guests and raising $100,000 for the organization. Expect to be wowed with the glamorous ambiance and elevated experiences. The WEBB Party will take place from 7-11 p.m. at The Witte Museum, 3801 Broadway St. Tickets are $250.

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. You can also sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.

Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2024

Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists to help plan your Fiesta adventure.

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2024′s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com:

Get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned!