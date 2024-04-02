Fiesta events for April 23: NIOSA, Cornyation and Ford Mariachi Festival begin

SAN ANTONIO – April 23 is the sixth day of Fiesta and marks the start of A Night In Old San Antonio, Cornyation and the Ford Mariachi Festival. The events take place across downtown San Antonio.

Here’s a list of events for the sixth day of Fiesta 2024 on April 23:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Ain’t Gonna Resta Til After Fiesta Dance - This free event from Eva’s Heroes is an inclusive Fiesta celebration at The Espee, located at 1174 E. Commerce St. Eva’s Heroes is dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual special needs ages 14 and older. The event is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m.

Annual Fiesta Exhibit: “Wonders of Space” - The exhibit at The Witte Museum celebrates the eclipse by showing the magic and mystery of space on Order of the Alamo coronation robes. Intricate sparkling gowns and trains across decades of Fiesta celebrations depict celestial scenes, from the 1936 Princess of the Glorious Night to the 1969 Duchess of the Lunar Landscape. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see “Wonders of Space” from April 6-Sept. 30 at The Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Army Day At The Alamo - Enjoy patriotic music and a glimpse of Army life brought to you by some of the service’s premier performing groups. The free event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Alamo Plaza.

Tourists enter Mission San Antonio de Valero, better known as The Alamo. (Robert Alexander)

Art In The Garden - The event became a Fiesta event in 2024 after starting in 2019 by Andrea Wollenzin. AITG brings together local artists, musicians, businesses and the community to raise money for San Antonio East Young Life. The event is scheduled for 6-10 p.m. at San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place. Individual tickets are $150.

Cornyation - This event is an adult-oriented and satirical performance based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. Proceeds benefit charities across San Antonio. The performances take place at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, located at 226 N. St. Mary’s St.

Fiesta Carnival - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for 5 p.m.-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily through the duration of Fiesta. - Visit the carnival for exciting rides and a variety of food this Fiesta season, and perhaps hop on the Ferris wheel for a prime view of a sparkling downtown San Antonio. This event is scheduled for 5 p.m.-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. It continues daily through the duration of Fiesta.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Listen to live music from two stages, try a variety of food, and look at art, merchandise and more from different vendors at Market Square. The lineup for April 23 includes The Spazmatics and The Munoz Brothers. Since 2010, the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation and the City of San Antonio have partnered to produce Fiesta de los Reyes. The event is free and opens at 10 a.m. daily through the duration of Fiesta. Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta Especial Celebration Day - Each year over 2,500 special education students and 500 adults from local day habilitation and residential programs participate in Fiesta by attending the annual Celebration Day. Fiesta Especial Celebration Day features numerous amenities that support families which include people with disabilities from a universal changing station, sensory escape room, disability-friendly first-aid station, additional seating, orientation and navigation supports, disability information, free games and rides, low lights and sounds on the rides, disability-friendly volunteers, reduced pricing on foods and beverages, and more. It is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St. Admission is free but advanced registration is required.

Fiesta In Blue - Top Flight, a rock band from the U.S. Air Force Band of the West, will play classic American favorites and current top 40 hits. The family-friendly event aims to connect the American public with military members. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Drive. Admission is free.

Ford Mariachi Festival - The event features student mariachis from local high schools and colleges, as well as local Folklorico groups and dancers of all ages. They perform on six boats that carry them along the River Walk. The event is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. on the River Walk.

NIOSA - A Night in Old San Antonio is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 distinct areas. NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations). The party lasts from 5:30-10:30 p.m. across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, and fountains. La Villita is located in downtown San Antonio at 418 La Villita St. Tickets are $20.

Small Business Fiesta: Supporting Small, Micro, and Startup Businesses - See innovative new startups in San Antonio and learn about San Antonio’s tech community at this event at The Rand Building, 101 E. Houston St. People can also learn how to better network to grow their business and visit with organizations. Admission is free and people can register online now.

