San Antonio Food Bank CEO named grand marshal of 2024 Battle of Flowers Parade

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper was selected as the grand marshal for the 133rd Battle of Flowers Parade.

The parade will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024, with the theme ¡VIVA AMOR 2024!

The announcement was made on Thursday morning at the San Antonio Food Bank, located at 5200 Historic Old Hwy 90, where food is packaged for distribution to people throughout Southwest Texas.

We are honored to announce that our President & CEO Eric Cooper will be the Grand Marshal of the Battle of Flowers parade! Fiesta San Antonio is such a beloved tradition for our community. We hope to share the message that Food Is Love this Fiesta. #VivaAmor2024 ❤️ Posted by San Antonio Food Bank on Thursday, October 5, 2023

In his role, Cooper will ride on a float adorned with themed decorations as the parade winds through downtown San Antonio.

“The theme for the 133rd annual parade, ¡VIVA AMOR 2024! will celebrate the cultural diversity and unbridled merriment that reigns supreme both night and day in a city that loves celebrations,” a news release states.

WATCH BELOW: Eric Cooper speaks with KSAT for Hunger Action Month

The Battle of Flowers Parade is one of Fiesta’s signature events.

The first Battle of Flowers Parade took place in 1891 by a group of San Antonio citizens who were looking to honor the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.

UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor was grand marshal of the 2023 Battle of Flowers Parade.

Fiesta 2024 is scheduled for April 18-28.

