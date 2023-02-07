UTSA Coach Jeff Traylor to be Grand Marshal of Battle of Flowers Parade

UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor has been selected as the grand marshal of Fiesta’s Battle of Flowers Parade.

The parade will be held on Friday, April 28, with the theme of “Where Fiesta Reigns!”

Traylor will ride on a float decorated in UTSA colors. The UTSA band, mascot and cheer team will also be featured in the parade.

The Roadrunners are back-to-back C-USA Conference champions and racked up a number of honors following this season, including 27 all-conference certificates and three C-USA All-Freshman Team selections.

Traylor was C-USA Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. C-USA named quarterback Frank Harris Most Valuable Player, and Kevorian Barnes was named C-USA Freshman of the Year.

The Battle of Flowers Parade is one of Fiesta’s signature events.

The first Battle of Flowers Parade took place in 1891 by a group of San Antonio citizens who were looking to honor the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.

