61º

LIVE

Local News

UTSA Coach Jeff Traylor to be Grand Marshal of Battle of Flowers Parade

The parade will take place on April 28 with the theme of “Where Fiesta Reigns!”

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Fiesta, Battle of Flowers Parade, UTSA, Jeff Traylor, San Antonio, UTSA Football

UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor has been selected as the grand marshal of Fiesta’s Battle of Flowers Parade.

The parade will be held on Friday, April 28, with the theme of “Where Fiesta Reigns!”

Traylor will ride on a float decorated in UTSA colors. The UTSA band, mascot and cheer team will also be featured in the parade.

The Roadrunners are back-to-back C-USA Conference champions and racked up a number of honors following this season, including 27 all-conference certificates and three C-USA All-Freshman Team selections.

Traylor was C-USA Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. C-USA named quarterback Frank Harris Most Valuable Player, and Kevorian Barnes was named C-USA Freshman of the Year.

The Battle of Flowers Parade is one of Fiesta’s signature events.

The first Battle of Flowers Parade took place in 1891 by a group of San Antonio citizens who were looking to honor the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.

Also on KSAT:

On Thursday night, UTSA held a pep rally to get the student body excited for the Roadrunners' biggest game of the season: the Conference USA title game against Western Kentucky. Head football coach Jeff Traylor used the opportunity to coach up the fans on how to get loud during the game. UTSA vs. WKU kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday night at the Alamodome.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email