Routes, start times for Fiesta’s Battle of Flowers and Flambeau parades

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re planning your Fiesta parade strategies this year, we can help.

We have the start times and routes for the 2024 Battle of Flowers and Flambeau Parades.

Battle of Flowers Parade

The Battle of Flowers parade will take place on Friday, April 26. The vanguard kicks off at 9:55 a.m. with the parade following at 10:30 a.m. This year’s theme is “Viva Amor 2024.”

The Battle of Flowers parade is the second oldest parade and the only parade in the United States produced entirely by women, and all of them are volunteers.

San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper was selected as the grand marshal for the 133rd Battle of Flowers Parade.

This year’s 2.6-mile route will follow the same path as last year. The parade steps off on North Main Street near San Antonio College. It will travel on Lexington Avenue, North St Mary’s Street, Brooklyn Avenue, Avenue E, Houston Street, Alamo Plaza, Commerce Street and Santa Rosa where it will end near West Martin Street.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is known as America’s largest illuminated night parade with more than 200 parade entries and a typical attendance of about 750,000 spectators. It’s also broadcasted and livestreamed (on KSAT!) to about 1.5 million more people.

This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, April 27. The vanguard kicks off at 7:15 p.m. and the main parade will follow at 7:45 p.m. The theme is “Lotsa Loteria.”

The University of Texas Longhorn Band will be the parade’s premier band and will be joined by floats, marching units, local bands, bands from other cities and states, dance groups, equestrian units and others.

It travels the same route as the Battle of Flowers Parade. Michael Quintanilla, a former writer for the San Antonio Express-News, is the grand marshal. Angie Salinas, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, is the honorary grand marshal.

Crockett Park, 1300 block of N. Main Ave

Madison Square Park, 400 Lexington Ave

Brooklyn Av, 500 block of Brooklyn Ave

Avenue E, 100 block of Avenue E

Houston St, 600 E. Houston St

Cenotaph, 300 S. Alamo St

Alamo Plaza, 300 S. Alamo St

Alamo Plaza South, 200 Alamo St

