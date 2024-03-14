60º
Tickets for the 2024 KSAT Fiesta parties are on sale now 🌺

Join us for the parade viewing parties at Battle of Flowers® and Fiesta Flambeau in April

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Viva Fiesta! We’re getting closer to all the Fiesta activities and we want our KSAT Insiders to join us for all the fun!

KSAT will have Fiesta parties at the Battle of Flowers® (April 26) and Fiesta Flambeau (April 27) parades. Tickets are on sale now!

Buy tickets for the Battle of Flowers® daytime party

Buy tickets for the Fiesta Flambeau nighttime party

Here’s what’s included with your purchase:

  • Admission to the exclusive KSAT party
  • Access to on-site portable restrooms
  • Assigned grandstand seating to view the parade
  • 2 tacos and 1 non-alcoholic beverage
  • Access to the cash bar
  • A chance to mingle with neighbors and your favorite KSAT weather and news peeps

You could also have the chance to be on TV during our live broadcast of the parades.

Don’t miss out on this amazing Fiesta experience with the KSAT crew. We hope to see you there!

