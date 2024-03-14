Tickets for the 2024 KSAT Fiesta parties are on sale now 🌺

If you need assistance with tickets, please reach out to insiders@ksat.com.

Viva Fiesta! We’re getting closer to all the Fiesta activities and we want our KSAT Insiders to join us for all the fun!

KSAT will have Fiesta parties at the Battle of Flowers® (April 26) and Fiesta Flambeau (April 27) parades. Tickets are on sale now!

Here’s what’s included with your purchase:

Admission to the exclusive KSAT party

Access to on-site portable restrooms

Assigned grandstand seating to view the parade

2 tacos and 1 non-alcoholic beverage

Access to the cash bar

A chance to mingle with neighbors and your favorite KSAT weather and news peeps

You could also have the chance to be on TV during our live broadcast of the parades.

Don’t miss out on this amazing Fiesta experience with the KSAT crew. We hope to see you there!