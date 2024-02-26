Fiesta Oyster Bake begins releasing music lineup for 2024 festival

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is around the corner, and the popular Oyster Bake is starting to release its music lineup for the two-day festival.

The 2024 Fiesta Oyster Bake announced the first wave of entertainers on Monday, Feb. 26. More announcements will be made in the coming days, and this story will be updated when that information becomes available. See the lineup below.

The Oyster Bake will take place from 5-11 p.m. on Friday, April 19, and from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at St. Mary’s University, located at One Camino Santa Maria.

The music and food festival is a family-friendly event that attracts more than 70,000 patrons to raise money for St. Mary’s University student scholarships and university and alumni programs.

Also, the stars of the show — oysters — are sold baked, fried or raw. Over the two days of Oyster Bake, vendors sell about 100,000 oysters and 32,000 orders of chicken on a stick.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

Entertainment

Friday Stage 3 (Tejano/Latin) Gary Hobbs , 9 p.m. La Calma , 7:15 p.m. Vanita Leo , 5:30 p.m.



Tickets

Discounted pre-sale tickets will go on sale on March 4 for $20. Tickets will be sold at Oyster Bake’s website and H-E-B.

On March 6, one-day general admission will go on sale for $25, two-day admission will go on sale for $35 and one-day VIP admission will go on sale for $175.

Children ages 12 and younger are admitted to the event for free.

One-day admission is valid for 5-11 p.m. on April 19 or noon-11 p.m. on April 20.

VIP admission includes access to air-conditioned restrooms; $50 in coupons; five alcoholic beverage tickets; free swag; unlimited snacks, sodas and water; and more.

Parking

Limited on-site parking will be available for $20. Parking congestion is common at the event because of its location in a residential area, so visitors are encouraged to take the VIA Park and Ride bus shuttles from Crossroads Park and Ride. VIA will charge $1.30 each way ($2.60 per round trip) with discounts available for children, seniors, students, and active-duty members of the military. VIAtrans customers and children under age 5 ride free.

Anyone who uses VIA to attend Oyster Bake will receive a coupon for one free bottled water, bottled soda or energy drink.