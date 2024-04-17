Fiesta-goers can receive $10 off their Uber ride

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – People traveling to and from Fiesta events can cash in on a ride-share discount.

Uber and Silver Eagle Beverages, San Antonio’s Anheuser-Busch distributor, have partnered to give Uber riders $10 credits.

Passengers can use code VIVA2024 or click here to receive their credit. The offer is available from 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18 to 2 a.m. Monday, April 29.

“If you are celebrating Fiesta with an ice-cold beer or two, make sure you also plan for a way for you and your loved ones to get home safely - whether that’s a non-drinking designated driver or taking advantage of ridesharing services, such as Uber,” a news release states.

VIA Metropolitan Transit will have its Park & Ride service available for Fiesta′s biggest events.

During Fiesta 2023, San Antonio police arrested more people for DWI offenses than in 2022.

In 2023, police said they arrested 151 people for DWI during Fiesta. That’s 22 more DWI arrests than in 2022 and 18 fewer than in 2021.

The numbers have been steadily declining since at least 2018, when 227 DWI arrests were reported during Fiesta.

