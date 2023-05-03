73º

DWI arrests during Fiesta increased in 2023 compared to last year, SAPD says

DWI arrests have gone down annually since 2018, data shows

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

DWI (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested more people for DWI offenses during Fiesta 2023 than last year, according to statistics released by the department on Tuesday.

Each year, SAPD puts out the number of DWI arrests that occurred during Fiesta time periods, which occurred this year between April 20 and April 30. Police say the data does not necessarily reflect whether the motorist was driving after attending a Fiesta event.

In 2023, police said they arrested 151 people for DWI during Fiesta. That’s 22 more DWI arrests than 2022 and 18 fewer than in 2021.

The 2022 number of arrests had been the lowest since 2018, though the citywide party was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers have been steadily declining since at least 2018, when 227 DWI arrests were reported during Fiesta.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

