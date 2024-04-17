KSAT Connect: Share your Fiesta decor photos

Many people decorate for the holidays, and here in San Antonio, that includes Fiesta.
Do you decorate for Fiesta? Send us your photos!
Submit your photos using KSAT Connect, and they could be featured on air or ksat.com. Check out the guide on how to post below.
Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:
- Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
- If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
- Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
- Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
- Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
- Select “Events and Festivals” as the channel and “Fiesta” as your category.
- Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
- The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.