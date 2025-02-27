Gusty winds, cooler today thanks to a cold front

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH: North winds will pick up around sunrise

COOLER: Expect highs in the upper-60s

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Tuesday, with a small window for storms

FORECAST

COLD FRONT TIMING

The front is currently sliding through the Hill Country and will arrive around sunrise to San Antonio. It’s a weak one, with the biggest impact being gusty winds for the first half of the day. However, it will be around 10-15 degrees cooler today than yesterday, with highs in the upper-60s. Skies stay mostly cloudy today.

Gusty winds through the first half of the day. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CHILLY START ON FRIDAY

We’ll briefly dip into the 40s on Friday morning, which may require you to grab a light jacket. Mostly sunny skies will give us a rebound into the 70s by the afternoon.

Low temperatures Friday morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEEKEND WARMTH

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a bit more cloud cover and warm weather. In fact, many spots will be pushing 80°. Sunday will be the more humid of the two days. A few storms are possible just north of the area Sunday afternoon, however, San Antonio’s forecast stays rain-free.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

As of now, the next shot at rain will be Tuesday. It will be a small window and odds remain low. However, should we see storms, they could be strong. The best chance for any storms Tuesday evening and night will be east of San Antonio. We’ll continue to monitor.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

