Gusty winds, cooler today thanks to a cold front

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH: North winds will pick up around sunrise
- COOLER: Expect highs in the upper-60s
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Tuesday, with a small window for storms
FORECAST
COLD FRONT TIMING
The front is currently sliding through the Hill Country and will arrive around sunrise to San Antonio. It’s a weak one, with the biggest impact being gusty winds for the first half of the day. However, it will be around 10-15 degrees cooler today than yesterday, with highs in the upper-60s. Skies stay mostly cloudy today.
CHILLY START ON FRIDAY
We’ll briefly dip into the 40s on Friday morning, which may require you to grab a light jacket. Mostly sunny skies will give us a rebound into the 70s by the afternoon.
WEEKEND WARMTH
Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a bit more cloud cover and warm weather. In fact, many spots will be pushing 80°. Sunday will be the more humid of the two days. A few storms are possible just north of the area Sunday afternoon, however, San Antonio’s forecast stays rain-free.
NEXT RAIN CHANCE
As of now, the next shot at rain will be Tuesday. It will be a small window and odds remain low. However, should we see storms, they could be strong. The best chance for any storms Tuesday evening and night will be east of San Antonio. We’ll continue to monitor.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.