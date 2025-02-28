Could school vouchers drain rural public schools? One San Antonio-area district weighs in

POTH, Texas – As Texas lawmakers push for school vouchers, rural school districts are closely watching how the legislation could impact their funding and student enrollment.

School vouchers, also known as education savings accounts, would allow parents to use state funds to send their children to a school of their choice. The proposal, a top priority for Gov. Greg Abbott and many Republican legislators, has raised concerns among public school advocates about its potential effects on rural districts.

One district, Poth Independent School District, about 45 minutes southeast of San Antonio, already considers itself a “district of choice.” Superintendent Dr. Lee Byrom said that more than 150 students transfer into Poth ISD from surrounding areas, and each of those students pays tuition.

“While [vouchers] do have the potential to impact us in terms of finances, every legislative session brings something that impacts us,” Byrom said.

Byrom believes the legislation should apply equally to public schools, allowing them to accept vouchers just as private institutions would.

“We should be afforded the same opportunity as a private school,” Byrom said. “If families want to come to Poth and use their voucher, we would gladly do that. It helps our community and our kids.”

A key challenge for rural counties is accessibility to private schools. According to a Texas Tribune analysis, most private schools in the state are concentrated in urban and mid-sized counties.

In the 165 Texas counties with populations of 50,000 or less, there are only 55 private schools.

Rural counties with no private schools, according to a map from Texas Tribune. (Texas Tribune)

The Texas Private Schools Association does not believe the current legislation would significantly impact rural public schools, as most students in these areas would likely remain in public schools due to limited private school options.

“We would never say anything negative about public schools,” said Laura Colangelo, executive director of the Texas Private Schools Association. “But we support this program for families who need another option.”

Public schools in Texas are funded based on attendance, raising concerns that a voucher system could divert funds and strain small school districts with already limited budgets.

“Funding is always an issue for us,” Byrom said. “We’re not a Title I school, so we don’t receive as much funding. It’s an issue, but one we’ve learned to live with and manage accordingly.”

Senate Bill 2, which includes a voucher plan, has already passed, and a majority of the Texas House recently signed on to support the House’s version, House Bill 3. The legislation’s final outcome could shape the future of school funding across the state.

