Thin majority of Texas House signs on to support voucher bill

Voucher bills would allow many of these Houston students and students around the state to use tax dollars toward the cost of private schools.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Recommended Videos

A narrow majority of the Texas House signed on in support of the chamber’s school voucher bill on Wednesday, signaling that Gov. Greg Abbott’s top priority is on track to clear the lower chamber.

Days after Rep. Brad Buckley filed House Bill 3, the chamber’s plan for letting families use public funds for their children’s private schooling, 75 Republican members enlisted as coauthors on the measure. The 76 votes, including Buckley, would be just enough to form a majority of the 150-seat House if each member supports the final version of the bill.

Speaker Dustin Burrows did not sign on as a coauthor, but the Lubbock Republican has signaled support for vouchers and Buckley’s bill, and he could provide an extra vote of breathing room for voucher proponents. Speakers rarely vote on legislation but occasionally make exceptions for key votes or to break ties.

Lawmakers in both chambers of the Legislature routinely sign up as coauthors when they want to publicly show their support for a bill or resolution.

Buckley, a Salado Republican who chairs the House Public Education Committee, filed HB 3 last week along with a slate of education bills that would collectively increase public school funding and rework the state’s discipline and accountability standards.

Though HB 3 is now supported by a majority of the House, the measure will likely evolve as pro-voucher lawmakers iron out differences with the Senate, which passed its own plan in early February to create voucher-like education savings accounts. The Republican-controlled Senate has passed several voucher bills in recent years, including in 2023, but each has died in the House under opposition from Democrats and rural Republicans.

Many of those anti-voucher Republicans were supplanted by members who support the policy, prompting Abbott to claim that the House now has 79 “hardcore” voucher supporters — nearly in line with the number supporting Buckley’s bill.

Both chambers are proposing to spend $1 billion to establish education savings accounts that families could use for private school tuition and other educational expenses, like textbooks, transportation and therapy. The plans diverge when it comes to how much money students would receive, which applicants would take priority and how the program accommodates students with disabilities.

None of the House’s 62 Democrats signed on as coauthors Wednesday. Eleven Republicans were absent from the support list, including six members who opposed Abbott’s voucher proposal in 2023: Reps. Drew Darby, Jay Dean, Charlie Geren, Ken King, Stan Lambert and Gary VanDeaver. The other five who did not sign on were Reps. Jeffrey Barry, Ryan Guillen, Sam Harless, Brian Harrison and Dade Phelan.

We can’t wait to welcome you to the 15th annual Texas Tribune Festival, Texas’ breakout ideas and politics event happening Nov. 13–15 in downtown Austin. Step inside the conversations shaping the future of education, the economy, health care, energy, technology, public safety, culture, the arts and so much more.

Hear from our CEO, Sonal Shah, on TribFest 2025.

TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.