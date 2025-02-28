Skip to main content
Local News

Mother of Robb Elementary shooting victim rally at Texas Capitol for gun reform

‘We can’t wait for the next tragedy,' says Uvalde victim’s mother

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Rick Medina, Video Editor

AUSTIN, Texas – Dozens rallied outside the Texas State Capitol on Thursday in a push to pass legislation they believe will prevent gun violence.

“We can’t afford to take no for an answer,” said Angela Ferrell-Zabala, the executive director of Moms Demand Action.

Several speakers shared stories of their loss, including Kim Rubio. Her daughter, Lexi, was killed in the 2022 massacre in Uvalde.

Rubio joined other parents to honor victims’ memories with action through the nonprofit Lives Robbed.

“As we’ve walked with grief, we’ve also embarked on a mission to end gun violence,” Rubio said.

Rubio and other families who have experienced loss don’t want others to endure similar pain.

“Daughters, sons - they deserved better,” Rubio said. “They deserved to be safe at school.”

Authorities said an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022. He legally bought two AR-15-style rifles days after he turned 18.

It’s why Rubio is supporting a bill to raise the age limit to buy semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21.

“If this bill had been law in May of 2022, 19 kids and two teachers would still be with us today,” Rubio said.

A similar bill failed during the last legislative session.

Nearly three years after losing her daughter, Rubio said more needs to be done.

“We can’t wait for the next tragedy. The time for change is now,” she said.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

