Brett Cross releases documentary on Uvalde school shooting response as push for transparency continues

UVALDE, Texas – The footage of the response to the massacre at Robb Elementary is unforgettable.

“The first time that I watched it, I had a panic attack,” said Brett Cross.

Cross is the guardian of Uziyah Garcia, one of the 19 children and two teachers killed on May 24, 2022.

Cross said he has watched every single clip released by the City of Uvalde in August 2024. It’s difficult to take in, but he wants people to see what happened.

“I can’t help but to think that — had these officers actually done something, that children would have still survived,” Cross said.

He’s compiled all the clips released by the city into a documentary called “Unimaginable.”

“I want people to be uncomfortable,” said Cross. “I want them to get up off of their seat and say, ‘Enough is enough. We have to do something about this.’”

“How important is accountability in this almost three years in?” asked KSAT reporter Daniela Ibarra.

“It’s probably one of the most important things,” said Cross. “Because, if officers are not held accountable for their actions on that day, then they never will be.”

There’s still a trove of records yet to be shared.

“It’s hard for me to understand why they continue to fight, because I really feel like the only way for all of us to regain trust in law enforcement is to be able to see what happened that day,” said Laura Prather, the media law chair for Haynes Boone.

Prather is representing several media outlets, including KSAT, in the fight to release public records.

In March, she’s planning to be in court to push for Uvalde CISD and the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office to turn over their records.

“We are waiting to get the entire investigative file,” Prather explained. “We’re waiting to get the full body camera footage. We’re waiting to get the hallway video. We’re waiting to get the 911 calls. We’re waiting to get all of that in the context of the investigative report that was done.”

“How long do you think it could take before we get that full picture?” asked Ibarra.

“Sadly, I think it could take another couple of years,” Prather replied.

DPS is continuing to fight the release of their records.

