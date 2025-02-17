Upgrade your travel and beauty routine with these Insider Deals

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with MorningSave. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Get ready for some fabulous Insider Deals that will help you travel better, have a cozy night’s sleep and elevate your style and beauty game.

To start shopping, just click the link here or head over to MorningSave.com and look for the Insider Deals.

Lifeware Ultra Slim 1080P Dash Cam

First, be prepared for your next road trip and capture important moments with the Lifeware HD Dash Cam.

This doorbuster offers features such as motion and crash detection for instant recording, accident monitoring and easy viewing.

The night vision LED ensures clear recording even in low-light conditions, while the distortion-free lens captures a wide-angle view. Its ultra-slim and intelligent design integrates seamlessly into your vehicle.

With a limit of three per customer, you can get this dash cam for just $15, a 70% discount from the usual $50.

2-Pack: Primula 40oz Tumbler with Removable Handle & Straw

Next, keep hydrated on the go with this set of Primula 40-oz tumblers. Available in fun and eye-catching colors, these tumblers feature stainless steel double-wall insulation to keep beverages hot for eight hours and cold for 24 hours.

With two tumblers in the deal, you can enjoy a latte and water at the same time!

You may have seen a similar set of tumblers for $48, but with this Insider Deal, you can stay hydrated for 58% off and get two for just $20.

Conair Reflections LED 1/10X Double Sided Mirror

Let’s move on to something you may use every day: the Conair Reflections LED 1/10X Double Sided Mirror.

This LED magnifying mirror has a 360-degree swivel for easy viewing in either 1X or 10X magnification, perfect for applying makeup and touching up eyebrows. The brushed nickel finish adds a sleek touch to any countertop.

You may have seen this mirror for as much as $90, but with this Insider Deal, you can get one for just $29.99, a 67% discount.

12-Pack: Lavender Moisturizing & Exfoliating Foot Masks

Treat your feet to some TLC with the Lavender Moisturizing & Exfoliating Foot Masks.

These masks help remove rough skin for softer, smoother feet and are infused with lavender to soothe tired feet and promote relaxation.

You may have seen a similar set of 12 for as much as $96, but with this Insider Deal, you can get a set for just $14.99, an 84% savings.

Shop and save today

To start shopping, just click the link here or head to MorningSave.com and look for the Insider Deals. Remember, these deals are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out.

Happy shopping and happy saving!