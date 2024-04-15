83º
Share your Fiesta photos, videos with KSAT Connect!

Fiesta runs from April 18 through April 28

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

KSAT Connect users shares photo from 2023 Fiesta event. (KSAT)

Viva Fiesta! As Fiesta kicks off for the 2024 season, there are plenty of activities across the San Antonio area.

If you are heading out to a Fiesta event, have an awesome Fiesta outfit, or maybe even an extensive Fiesta medal collection, we want to see your photos!

Submit your photos to KSAT Connect. Check out the guide below on how to post.

You can also view last year’s Fiesta submissions below:

Celeste Espinoza
0
San Antonio
Gixxer2613

Frank Sinatra’s first Fiesta! #englishbulldog #fiesta

0
San Antonio
Elaine

Night Parade !!! Let’s GOOOOOO !!!!!!!

0
San Antonio
AndrewCasas

Fiesta 2023 battle of flower’s parade. Best hat contest. San Antonio life. Culture is our Tradition.

0
San Antonio
Kristy Sommers
0
San Antonio

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Events and Festivals” as the channel and “Fiesta” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

