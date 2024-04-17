83º
Show off your Fiesta medal collection on KSAT Connect

Submit photos of your Fiesta medals

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Here's a look at KSAT's Fiesta medals for the 2024 season. (Andrew Wilson, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Collecting and trading medals have become one of the many Fiesta traditions. As KSAT Explains reports, Fiesta royalty, King Antonio XLIX, handed out what is considered to be the first official Fiesta medal in 1971.

Many organizations and businesses across the San Antonio area have their own unique Fiesta medal. In fact, KSAT has several unique medals that change yearly.

Do you collect Fiesta medals? We want to see your collection! Submit your photos using KSAT Connect. You can find a guide on how to post below.

Pam
0
New Braunfels
Robert Rodriguez
0
San Antonio
mdrodriguez

My favorite fiesta medals.

1
San Antonio

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Events and Festivals” as the channel and “Fiesta” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

