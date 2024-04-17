Show off your Fiesta medal collection on KSAT Connect

Here's a look at KSAT's Fiesta medals for the 2024 season.

Collecting and trading medals have become one of the many Fiesta traditions. As KSAT Explains reports, Fiesta royalty, King Antonio XLIX, handed out what is considered to be the first official Fiesta medal in 1971.

Many organizations and businesses across the San Antonio area have their own unique Fiesta medal. In fact, KSAT has several unique medals that change yearly.

