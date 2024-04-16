Historical photos show Fiesta parade floats and crowds from 100+ years ago in downtown San Antonio

Virginia Fitzgerald (left) and Hazel Nell Astin ride carousel horses at the Fiesta carnival in 1939.

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta has a certain charm that’s able to captivate the minds of people who have lived in San Antonio forever as well as those who have just discovered the celebration for the first time.

The majestic, picturesque floats. The smell of fajitas, chicken on a stick and gorditas radiating from the food booths. The sounds of live music bouncing off the downtown walls. And the Fiesta medals, all chanting “clank, clank, clank” in unison.

Looking back at vintage photos of Fiesta from the early 1900s, it seems like that excitement has remained timeless.

These images by the University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Light are forever documented by the UTSA’s Libraries Special Collections.

>> 🌸 Fiesta Quiz: Test your Fiesta knowledge

"Save the Alamo" float, sponsored by Joske's, in Battle of Flowers Parade. Photograph shows children and attendants on parade float entered in Battle of Flowers Parade. Sign on side reads: "Save the Alamo." Two of the mules pulling float have blankets decorated with dates 1836 and 1904. Photo circa 1904. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

Besides the fashion and the change in the city’s skyline, the scenes look almost similar to what a reveler would see today: photos show parades drawing large crowds, socialites gathering at intimate parties and the carnival acting as among the go-to destinations.

Some of the historical photos below date as far back as 1904.

>> Your guide to road closures, construction and parking for Fiesta 2024 in San Antonio

The first Battle of Flowers Parade took place in 1891 by a group of San Antonio citizens who were looking to honor the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.

Until 2020, Fiesta had been celebrated every year since the late 1800s except in 1918 during World War I and 1942-1945 during World War II, according to the Fiesta Commission.

The party was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and was pushed back a couple of months in 2021, with some events — like the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades — canceled outright.

Scroll down to see more images of Fiesta through the years, in black and white.

Lone Star Brewing Co.'s float in Trades Parade. Photograph shows the decorated, horse-drawn float in the parade, a Fiesta San Jacinto event. On the side of the wagon is the sign "Patronize Home Industry." Photo taken April 26, 1906. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

Olive Ayres, former president of the Battle of Flowers Association, poses in her entry for the Parade. Her car is decorated with pond lilies and clusters of balloons. Photo taken April 20, 1917. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

The Alamo grounds and Alamo Plaza during a parade in April 1937. (San Antonio Light photo courtesy of UTSA Special Collections)

Photograph shows Battle of Flowers Parade on E. Houston Street. Looking southeast from Federal Building on Alamo Plaza; on right is Hugo & Schmeltzer Building (Alamo Long Barracks). Photo circa 1909. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

King Antonio's horse on a float in the 1941 river parade. (San Antonio Light photo courtesy of UTSA Special Collections)

Men sit on a building cornice to watch the 1937 Battle of Flowers parade. (San Antonio Light photo courtesy of UTSA Special Collections)

Belgian Gardeners float in Battle of Flowers Parade. Photograph shows Peet Calle driving the float decorated with vegetables. Photo taken in April 1910. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

A woman stands on a box to watch the 1937 Battle of Flowers parade. (San Antonio Light photo courtesy of UTSA Special Collections)

A Duchess in Cornyation at the Arneson River Theater during a Night in Old San Antonio in April 1959. (Photo courtesy UTSA Libraries Special Collections, Zintgraff Studio Photographic Collection)

Photograph shows Alamo Plaza during the parade. View looking southwest from upper floor of Long Barrack ruins. Regina Beckmann "Princess Daffodil" is barely visible as she sits in sedan chair on the float. Photo taken April 21, 1911. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

Photograph shows parade float with Regina Augusta Beckmann, Princess Daffodil in the Court of Carnival Flowers, seated in sedan chair. Photo taken April 21, 1911. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

Battle of Flowers Parade (L-R): unidentified driver, Atlee B. Ayres, president of Fiesta Association, Texas Governor James E. Ferguson, Adjutant General Henry Hutchins, and Major General John J. Pershing. Photo taken April 20, 1917. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

Betsy Smith at the Fiesta carnival in 1940. (San Antonio Light photo courtesy of UTSA Special Collections)

Parade float, Fiesta San Jacinto. Photograph shows parade float. On the left is Dorothy Hillje, Duchess of Abalone, Court of the Sea. Photo taken April 10, 1923. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

Mary de Zavala and Mattie Smith in their horse-drawn carriage decorated for the Battle of Flowers Parade. Undated photo. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

A Fiesta parade float celebrating the Filipino community in San Antonio. Photo undated. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

A Fiesta parade float from Pioneer Flour Mills. Undated photo. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

The 1939 Battle of Flowers parade on Broadway. (San Antonio Light photo courtesy of UTSA Special Collections)

People watch the 1937 Battle of Flowers parade from the Hicks Building. (San Antonio Light photo courtesy of UTSA Special Collections)

A crowd in the 1937 Battle of Flowers parade. (San Antonio Light photo courtesy of UTSA Special Collections)