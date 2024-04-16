Historical photos show Fiesta parade floats and crowds from 100+ years ago in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta has a certain charm that’s able to captivate the minds of people who have lived in San Antonio forever as well as those who have just discovered the celebration for the first time.
The majestic, picturesque floats. The smell of fajitas, chicken on a stick and gorditas radiating from the food booths. The sounds of live music bouncing off the downtown walls. And the Fiesta medals, all chanting “clank, clank, clank” in unison.
Looking back at vintage photos of Fiesta from the early 1900s, it seems like that excitement has remained timeless.
Besides the fashion and the change in the city’s skyline, the scenes look almost similar to what a reveler would see today: photos show parades drawing large crowds, socialites gathering at intimate parties and the carnival acting as among the go-to destinations.
Some of the historical photos below date as far back as 1904.
The first Battle of Flowers Parade took place in 1891 by a group of San Antonio citizens who were looking to honor the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.
Until 2020, Fiesta had been celebrated every year since the late 1800s except in 1918 during World War I and 1942-1945 during World War II, according to the Fiesta Commission.
The party was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and was pushed back a couple of months in 2021, with some events — like the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades — canceled outright.
Scroll down to see more images of Fiesta through the years, in black and white.