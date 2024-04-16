Show us your pets dressed up for Fiesta!

Fiesta events can be fun for the whole family- including their four-legged friends. The Fiesta Pooch Parade is a yearly event that features hundreds of pups and a costume contest. The parade raises money for Therapy Animals of San Antonio, which supports therapy animal teams that provide services to many vulnerable populations in the San Antonio community.

But, your pooch doesn’t have to attend the parade to show off their Fiesta outfits. Submit photos of your pet dressed up in their Fiesta gear to KSAT Connect!

Check out the guide below on how to post. You can also view some of the adorable submissions from 2023.

mistyblue318 My cat meow meow is ready for Fiesta🪅 😆 Apr 24, 2023 3 San Antonio

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect: