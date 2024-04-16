Show us your pets dressed up for Fiesta!

Fiesta events can be fun for the whole family- including their four-legged friends. The Fiesta Pooch Parade is a yearly event that features hundreds of pups and a costume contest. The parade raises money for Therapy Animals of San Antonio, which supports therapy animal teams that provide services to many vulnerable populations in the San Antonio community.
But, your pooch doesn’t have to attend the parade to show off their Fiesta outfits. Submit photos of your pet dressed up in their Fiesta gear to KSAT Connect!
Check out the guide below on how to post. You can also view some of the adorable submissions from 2023.
Sandra J. Pena
My Babies Milo & Mila getting ready for Fiesta. Happy Fiesta San Antonio!!!!
Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:
- Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
- If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
- Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
- Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
- Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
- Select “Events and Festivals” as the channel and “Fiesta” as your category.
- Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
- The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.