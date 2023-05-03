King Williams Fair 2024 to return to paper tickets after system glitches

SAN ANTONIO – The 2023 Fiesta season is officially over, but the King William Association Board’s Executive Committee is already making a significant change for next year.

On Wednesday, the committee announced it would switch back to paper tickets for food and beverage purchases after a system glitch with the BlastPass system, according to a press release.

“Keeping the fairgoer’s experience as the top priority, the 2024 KWF will return to an ‘Old-Fashioned Fair’ and give fairgoers what they are asking for – paper tickets,” said King William Association Board President Shawn Campbell.

This year, fairgoers had challenges with the BlastPass system, affecting how credits were uploaded to wristbands.

The association apologized to fairgoers, food/beverage vendors and volunteers who experienced disappointment and frustration with their credit and purchasing issues.

They explained that the pandemic prompted organizers to explore digital-ticketing systems as a cashless option.

However, issues at the 2022 and 2023 fairs showed that the technology is not ready to meet the fair’s needs.

“The 2023 King William Fair did not deliver to fairgoers the experience they’ve come to know and love,” said King William Association Executive Director Lisa Lynde. “While we had a wonderful parade, amazing entertainment, and talented arts and craftspeople, everyone’s experience with the BlastPass overshadowed the many positives. That is not what the Association wants. We look forward to re-establishing the King William Fair as one of the premier events of Fiesta San Antonio with the return to paper tickets.”

Additionally, the committee said they are continuing to rectify affected accounts that could not access funds during the fair and are committed to resolving negative issues our fairgoers faced.